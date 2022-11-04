Is Reed Birney Ok?

Reed Birney, Ephraim Birney, Photo by Carol Rosegg

Irish Repertory Theatre extended the New York Premiere of Chester Bailey by Emmy Award winner Joseph Dougherty (“thirtysomething,” My Favorite Year) and directed by Emmy Award nominee Ron Lagomarsino (Digby, “Homefront”). The show stars real-life father and son, Tony Award winner Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney. However it seems Reed Birney is not well.

According to a source on November 2nd Reed was performing in Chester Bailey and about 20 minutes in forgot a line. He called for the line, witch was called out over a mic. Then sitting down, upon rising, he fell face forward. His son Ephraim Birney asked if there was a doctor in the house who helped Reed to his feet. Reed stated ““I’m so sorry. I just fainted.:” He was taken to a hospital and there has been no word. The house lights were raised, and house management asked the audience to clear the auditorium.

It seems it also happened at the matinee. Reed was also confused with a line. He repeated a bit but found it.

There has been no word since.

We wish Reed Birney the best and hope nothing is truly wrong.