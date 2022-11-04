MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Is Reed Birney Ok?

Is Reed Birney Ok?

Reed Birney, Ephraim Birney, Photo by Carol Rosegg

Irish Repertory Theatre extended the New York Premiere of Chester Bailey by Emmy Award winner Joseph Dougherty (“thirtysomething,” My Favorite Year) and directed by Emmy Award nominee Ron Lagomarsino (Digby, “Homefront”). The show stars real-life father and son, Tony Award winner Reed Birney and Ephraim Birney. However it seems Reed Birney is not well.

According to a source on November 2nd Reed was performing in Chester Bailey and about 20 minutes in forgot a line. He called for the line,  witch was called out over a mic. Then sitting down, upon rising, he fell face forward. His son Ephraim Birney asked if there was a doctor in the house who helped Reed to his feet. Reed stated ““I’m so sorry. I just fainted.:” He was taken to a hospital and there has been no word. The house lights were raised, and house management asked the audience to clear the auditorium.

It seems it also happened at the matinee. Reed was also confused with a line. He repeated a bit but found it.

There has been no word since.

We wish Reed Birney the best and hope nothing is truly wrong.

Related Items
Off Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

Vatican Falls Opens Off Broadway At The Tank

Suzanna BowlingOctober 31, 2022
Read More

ATC Waits Out the Multi-Layered I’m Revolting to Score Big at the End of the Day

RossOctober 28, 2022
Read More

Ralph Fiennes Can Not Save Straight Line Crazy

Suzanna BowlingOctober 27, 2022
Read More

Opening Night of Gingold Theatrical Group Candida

Genevieve Rafter KeddyOctober 27, 2022
Read More

Award Winning Actors Trezana Beverley & Mary Bacon To Star In – Eleanor and Alice – Conversations Between Two Remarkable Roosevelts

Suzanna BowlingOctober 27, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Back to the Future: The Musical, Primary Stages, Death of a Salesman, The Red Bucket and Covid Cancelling Shows

Suzanna BowlingOctober 24, 2022
Read More

 Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical Celebrates Eleven Days of Halloween!

Suzanna BowlingOctober 24, 2022
Read More

Romance Bloomed On The Fiddler Stage

Magda KatzOctober 22, 2022
Read More

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish in Rehearsal And You Are There

Magda KatzOctober 21, 2022
Read More