Is Solar Panel Installation Right for My Home? What You Need to Know

At some point in the future, every home and business will have solar panels, deriving some of their electricity from the natural, renewable energy from the sun. Our dependence on coal mines and fossil fuels will eventually dry up, and renewable energy will be the only option.

But today, only about 4% of US homes are powered by solar. While that’s a great achievement so far, there’s still a long way to go.

But the sooner you invest in solar panel installation for your home, the sooner you can save money every month while also supporting a cleaner environment and brighter future. Saving green by going green.

So is it a good idea to invest in solar energy sources for your home today? Is it worth the expense to do it now? Keep reading to find out if this green energy source is right for your home.

High Energy Bills

If you are paying a lot of money on your electricity bill every month, and it’s eating into your disposable income, then it might make sense to invest in solar, regardless of all other factors.

Electricity costs vary depending on your state and city. Some areas have very cheap electricity that comes from the local power grid. In these areas, the cost of going solar might not make sense financially for a long time.

But in areas with high energy costs, like Hawaii, Alabama, South Carolina, or New England, electricity can be a major line item on your monthly budget.

The average cost of monthly electricity is about $111. Many solar experts say that anyone paying over $75 per month on their electricity would benefit most from going solar.

Sunshine in Your Area

The next factor to consider is where you live and how much sunshine you receive in your area. Solar panels will generate electricity anywhere, but they will be much more efficient with more direct sunshine.

States that receive the most sunshine are Nevada, Texas, California, Colorado, Utah, Florida, and a handful of others. The sunniest cities in the US including

Yuma, AZ

Redding, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Phoenix, AZ

Tucson, AZ

These are the areas where it makes the most sense to go solar. But you don’t need to live in the desert to go solar. For example, Colorado is one of the best states for solar energy. The amount of sun it gets competes with desert states, even though it has much higher elevations and more snowfall.

Those in Alaska, New Hampshire, Oregon, or Washington will struggle to get as much sunshine. But most of the country sits somewhere in the middle, getting adequate sunshine making solar installation worth it.

Your Rooftop Determines Panel Installation

Just because you live in the sunniest city in the US doesn’t mean that your roof will get all that sunshine. Your roof orientation is the next most important factor.

Here in the US, we’re in the Northern Hemisphere. Most of our sunshine comes from the south. So a rooftop that faces south will be most effective for solar power. If you have at least one section that faces south, that will be a good option.

A roof facing east or west will do pretty well as well. But a northern-facing roof will be ineffective at generating any notable energy.

Also, does your roof get any shade during the day? Are there large trees, buildings, or mountains nearby that block any of your sunshine? If it’s a tree, it might be worth removing or trimming.

If a large object blocks a good portion of your sunshine, it might not be worth it until you move into another home.

How Old Is Your Roof?

Most homes in America use asphalt shingles for their roof. These last about 25 years on average. If your shingles are nearing the end of their useful lifespan then it wouldn’t make sense to install solar panels on them, which can last up to 40 years.

If your roof will need to be replaced in the next few years, wait until then to add solar panels to your home.

Local Solar Installers

You want to make sure you have a local solar panel installation company available to service your area. You don’t want to try installing solar panels yourself, and you don’t want to hire a general handyman to do it for you.

Try Blue Raven Solar, which has locations across the country. When you work with a professional, you’ll ensure your panels are installed to work as efficiently as possible.

Plus, professional installation will qualify for all of the tax credits and rebates offered at the federal, state, and local levels, if any.

A solar panel expert will be able to come to your home and evaluate your property for solar efficiency. They’ll give you options, depending on your electricity usage, the size of your roof, and the number of panels you’re going to need to experience true savings.

Locals Solar Incentives

The best thing about installing solar panels right now is the federal solar tax credit that’s available. If you install them before the end of 2022, you’ll qualify for a 26% tax credit on your next tax return.

That’s essentially a 26% discount on the cost of materials and labor, meaning thousands of dollars saved. In 2023, the credit drops to 22%.

Certain states or cities may also have incentive programs available. In New York, residents can receive a $5,000, or 25% tax deduction on their total installation cost, whichever is lower.

In Rhode Island, residents get a $0.85 per watt rebate on their solar installation. For most installations, those come out to savings of around $4,000.

And most areas will also offer a net metering program. This connects your solar panels to the local power grid. If you generate any excess electricity, which can’t be used by your home at the moment, it is sent and sold to your power grid.

Is Solar Right for You?

At some point, solar panel installation will be right for everyone. The cost is coming down dramatically, while the cost of standard electricity is rising.

However, it’s still a major expense for most people today, so there are certain circumstances where it makes more sense to invest in solar. Hopefully, you can benefit from a solar installation, as you’ll save money and the environment in the long run.

Looking for more tips like this? Visit our blog now to keep reading.