Is There Hope For Stopping Crime In Times Square?

Anthony Evans, 30, slashed an Asian woman in Times Square with a box-cutter. On July 27, he was release by Judge Denise Johnson and was sent back to commit more criminal attacks. He had been arrested on the 27th for a violent robbery.

This wasn’t just a random act of violence Evans, had more than 30 prior arrests.

Ready for this, the hate crime charges has been dropped. Why?

Evan’s is ordered to undergo a psychiatric exam, but like Richard Rojas, who barreled into Times Square killing an 18 year-old tourist, as well as injuring 22 other people, will he also be cleared of responsibility due to mental illness.

Obviously, if you do something like this you have mental problems, but does that exonerate you from a crime?

According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, you are.

In the meantime, a 13-year-old tourist was groped, as she walked with a family member on 8th Avenue and West 47th Street near Times Square. The suspect is still in the loose.

We told you about the homeless problem escalating due to the migrant problem. Now Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent over 40 migrants, mostly male, to the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Mayor Eric Adams is furious. Considering New York State flew in 3000 – 4000 migrants, what makes this any different? These migrants have no papers, including the over 4,000 flown in, they are not vaccinated, they have no health records, we do not know what diseases they carry or their criminal records. Maybe we need to ask more questions and get answers.

Oh Yeah, I forgot we are suppose to be complicit and go with the states quo.

Sorry, not a sheep.

 

 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

