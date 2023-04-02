Connect with us

Secrets of Times Square

Is This The New Advertising?

Published

4 hours ago

on

TSX Broadway, a digital billboards in Times Square, is the most sought-after location for young Chinese, but why are Americans not taking advantage? A 15-second clip at the newly launched screen, operated by an American company, costs about $40. The videos are projected on an 18,000-square foot LED display.

Related Topics:

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Continue Reading

Events

Did you Know Andrea Bocelli and Hauser Performed Live In Times Square?

Published

3 days ago

on

March 30, 2023

By

Celebrating the release The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli, Andrea Bocelli and Hauser performed Melodramma Live in Times Square.

Combining world-class musical performances with intimate conversations across the awe-inspiring Italian countryside, The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli is an exploration of the moments that define us, the songs that inspire us, and the relationships that connect us to what matters most. You can see this film produced by Fantom events April 2 – 9. You can get tickets here.

Watch Bocelli and his wife Veronica travel on horseback along Italy’s Via Francigena, an ancient road traveled by pilgrims for centuries in the footsteps of the apostles and saints. Along the way, they are joined by friends Michael W. Smith, Tori Kelly, Tauren Wells, and TAYA for world-class musical performances in some of Italy’s most magnificent venues and majestic locations.

Following a blessing from the Pope, Bocelli’s children Matteo and Virginia make appearances in this amazing adventure, as well as musicians and singers Katherine Jenkins, Clara Barbier Serrano, 2Cellos, 40 Fingers, and many others.

 

 

Continue Reading

Broadway

Did You Know There Is A Kander & Ebb Way?

Published

6 days ago

on

March 27, 2023

By

On Friday, March 24th, the 96-year-old John Kander was given a Mayoral Proclamation from Mayor Eric Adams in celebration of the first performance of his new Broadway musical New York, New York. Following the proclamation, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveiled the sign renaming 44th Steet ‘Kander & Ebb Way. On hand was the Manhattan School of Music to performed the iconic Kander & Ebb song “New York, New York.”

New York, New York opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

 

Continue Reading

Events

No Longer Is It I Love New York But We Love NYC

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 21, 2023

By

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul kicked off the “We Love NYC” campaign today.


“This ‘We Love NYC’ campaign will help to capture that energy and preserve the city’s spirit by encouraging New Yorkers of every background to come together, get involved and make a positive change in their community,” Hochul said in a statement. “Listen you guys, in the 1970s things were awful here and crime was at record levels,” Hochul said.

Have they looked at the statistics? For the month of January 2023, the number of overall shooting incidents and murders in New York City stands at a 24-year high. Then there is the migrant problem and DA Alvin Braggs letting criminals run rampant.

“New York is not coming back, New York is back,” stated Adams.

Anna Uzele, who plays Francine Evans inner Broadway musical New York, New York, sang the title song at the launch.

Continue Reading
Advertisement pf_06-2

Trending

Copyright © 2023 Times Square Chronicles