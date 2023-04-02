Secrets of Times Square
Is This The New Advertising?
TSX Broadway, a digital billboards in Times Square, is the most sought-after location for young Chinese, but why are Americans not taking advantage? A 15-second clip at the newly launched screen, operated by an American company, costs about $40. The videos are projected on an 18,000-square foot LED display.
Events
Did you Know Andrea Bocelli and Hauser Performed Live In Times Square?
Celebrating the release The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli, Andrea Bocelli and Hauser performed Melodramma Live in Times Square.
Combining world-class musical performances with intimate conversations across the awe-inspiring Italian countryside, The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli is an exploration of the moments that define us, the songs that inspire us, and the relationships that connect us to what matters most. You can see this film produced by Fantom events April 2 – 9. You can get tickets here.
Watch Bocelli and his wife Veronica travel on horseback along Italy’s Via Francigena, an ancient road traveled by pilgrims for centuries in the footsteps of the apostles and saints. Along the way, they are joined by friends Michael W. Smith, Tori Kelly, Tauren Wells, and TAYA for world-class musical performances in some of Italy’s most magnificent venues and majestic locations.
Following a blessing from the Pope, Bocelli’s children Matteo and Virginia make appearances in this amazing adventure, as well as musicians and singers Katherine Jenkins, Clara Barbier Serrano, 2Cellos, 40 Fingers, and many others.
Broadway
Did You Know There Is A Kander & Ebb Way?
On Friday, March 24th, the 96-year-old John Kander was given a Mayoral Proclamation from Mayor Eric Adams in celebration of the first performance of his new Broadway musical New York, New York. Following the proclamation, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveiled the sign renaming 44th Steet ‘Kander & Ebb Way. On hand was the Manhattan School of Music to performed the iconic Kander & Ebb song “New York, New York.”
New York, New York opens Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).
Events
No Longer Is It I Love New York But We Love NYC
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul kicked off the “We Love NYC” campaign today.
“This ‘We Love NYC’ campaign will help to capture that energy and preserve the city’s spirit by encouraging New Yorkers of every background to come together, get involved and make a positive change in their community,” Hochul said in a statement. “Listen you guys, in the 1970s things were awful here and crime was at record levels,” Hochul said.
Have they looked at the statistics? For the month of January 2023, the number of overall shooting incidents and murders in New York City stands at a 24-year high. Then there is the migrant problem and DA Alvin Braggs letting criminals run rampant.
“New York is not coming back, New York is back,” stated Adams.
Anna Uzele, who plays Francine Evans inner Broadway musical New York, New York, sang the title song at the launch.
Trending
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events3 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Film9 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Events2 years ago
The Question On Everyone’s Mind Should Be How Did The Haitians Get To Mexico
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway11 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Film2 years ago
Stage and Screen Actress Lisa Banes Fighting for Her Life