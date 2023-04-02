Is This The New Advertising?

Chinese state-run companies have long used the advertisement space on Times Square, which sees an estimated 260,000 daily visitors. In 2011 they starting using celebrities as part of their soft power push.

Now tads are being offered for low prices, and who is using them…..young social media users seeking validation and more followers. To see them all search “New York Times Square screen”, You will see thousands of results on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

Video have become so popular in China that helping to record the video’s can earn you40,000 yuan ($5,800) per month.

Maybe New Yorkers need to follow this trend.