Dance

Isaac Mizrahi and Nico Muhly Bring The World Premiere of Third Bird to The Guggenheim

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, is proud to present the world premiere of Third Bird, with a libretto and direction by Isaac Mizrahi, music by composer Nico Muhly (played by Ensemble Signal and conducted by Brad Lubman), choreography by John Heginbotham, and lighting by Brandon Stirling Baker. Performances are on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 6pm and 7:30pm; Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2:30pm and 4pm; and on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2:30pm and 4pm. Each 30-minute performance will take place in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Peter B. Lewis Theater at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

Third Bird Show & Tell, Works & Process at the Guggenheim LaunchPAD “Process as Destination” at The Church, Sag Harbor in collaboration with Guild Hall of East Hampton, December 5, 2021. Featuring Daniel Pettrow. Photo: Joe Brondo for Guild Hall of East Hampton

Cast

Isaac Mizrahi, Narrator

Marjorie Folkman, Duck

Christine Flores, Bird

Ramona Kelley, Zookeeper

Lindsey Jones, Cat

Daniel Pettrow, Ostrich

Derrick Arthur, Ornithologist

Norton Owen, Grandfather

Gus Solomons Jr, Moon

Since 2007, Works & Process has produced sold-out performances of Sergei Prokofiev’s charming children’s classic Peter & the Wolf directed and narrated by Isaac Mizrahi. After over one hundred performances, Mizrahi was inspired to create an homage to this iconic work, and during the pandemic Works & Process commissioned Third Bird. Highlighting a cast of eight, including a flying bluebird, a swimming duck, and a running ostrich, Third Bird celebrates each individual’s unique strengths.

Third Bird Show & Tell, Works & Process at the Guggenheim LaunchPAD “Process as Destination” at The Church, Sag Harbor in collaboration with Guild Hall of East Hampton, December 5, 2021. Featuring Marjorie Folkman. Photo: Joe Brondo for Guild Hall of East Hampton

Throughout the pandemic, Works & Process continued to provide opportunities for artists and pioneered the bubble residency making it possible for artists to safely gather and create. The spring 2022 season will feature the official world premieres of works created by New York artists – many representing historically marginalized performing arts cultures – and incubated during the peak of the pandemic inside 2020-21 Works & Process bubble residencies. Third Bird was developed in an April 2021 Works & Process bubble residency at the Catskill Mountain Foundation and a November 2021 Works & Process LaunchPAD “Process as Destination” residency at The Church, Sag Harbor. Alongside premieres of commissions, Works & Process will present performance excerpts and artist discussions about new works prior to their premieres at leading organizations including BAAD!, Federal Hall, Glimmerglass Festival, The Metropolitan Opera, and New York City Ballet.

Opening photo: Third Bird Show & Tell, Works & Process at the Guggenheim LaunchPAD
“Process as Destination” at The Church, Sag Harbor in collaboration with Guild Hall of East
Hampton, December 5, 2021. Featuring Sheryl Hastalis, Isaac Mizrahi, Derrick Arthur, and
Maxfield Haynes. Photo: Joe Brondo for Guild Hall of East Hampton

Dance

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

