Isaac Mizrahi Makes His Feinstein’s/54 Below Debut This August

Feinstein’s/54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club and recipient of a 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is excited to welcome Isaac Mizrahi to their summer lineup. Accompanied by his band of jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes by the likes of Milton Nascimento, Billie Eilish and Stephen Sondheim. He will dish on everything happening from social media to sex and what’s happening in these crazy times. The New York Times noted, “he qualifies as a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy.”

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He has an annual residency at Café Carlyle in New York City and has performed at various venues across the country such as Joe’s Pub, The Regency Ballroom, and several City Winery locations nationwide.

He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show “The Isaac Mizrahi Show” for seven years, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. He served as a judge on “Project Runway: All-Stars” for the series’ entire seven-season run.

Isaac Mizrahi plays Feinstein’s/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 10-13 at 7:00pm. Tickets and information are available 54Below.com/IsaacMizrahi.