Island Gardens Deck Easter

Celebrate Easter with family and most importantly, our decadent and delectable holiday Buffet Brunch! Feast on fresh seafood including East and West Coast Oysters, Ceviche Shooters and mini Tuna Tartare, plus a carving station featuring Herb Roasted Leg of Lamb and Oven Roasted Branzino, a scrumptious selection of salads, pastas, breakfast bites and a dessert bar, right on the waterfront on Sunday, April 17th, from 12pm to 4pm at $85 per person.

Get ready to savor Miami’s most mouthwatering dishes along with views of mega yachts going by. You are sure to dance and dine the day away with a live band and cheers to a great time with a signature cocktail. Starting after the holiday, you can even come back every Sunday for our famous Sunday Brunch!

https://islandgardens.com

