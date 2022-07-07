MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
It Came From Outer Space Doesn’t Quite Land at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

It Came From Outer Space Doesn’t Quite Land at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

A new science fiction musical has invaded Chicago Shakespeare Theater.  It Came From Outer Space, by Kellen Blair and Joe Kinosean,  based on the 1953 Universal Pictures movie of the same name, has touched down there for its premiere developmental production.


For years, musical theater writing teams have tried to musicalize sci-fi films of the

John Putnam (Christopher Kale Jones) and Ellen Fields (Jaye Ladymore) look to the stars. Photo by Liz Lauren.

1950’s.  Previous efforts I have seen include The Brain From Planet X, It Came From Beyond, Wild Women of Planet Wongo, and Illuminati Lizards from Space.  However, all of these show suffered from the same problem. They are all heartless, winking, genre parodies with cardboard characters we simply don’t care about.  Although better crafted in many ways than most of its predecessors, It Came From Outer Space suffers from the same fundamental lack of emotionality.

John Putnam (Christopher Kale Jones) dances, surrounded by Maizie (Ann Delaney), Borney (Jonathan Butler-Duplessis), and George (Alex Goodrich). Photo by Liz Lauren.

The evening is saved by some fine performances, and endlessly clever staging by director Laura Braza and her design team, all of which manage to distract us from the real question: Why is this a musical at all?

Frank (Jonathan Butler-Duplessis) and George (Alex Goodrich). Photo by Liz Lauren.

Kinosian and Blair are the talented writing team who previously brought their freshman collaboration, Murder for Two, very successfully to Chicago Shakespeare.  No question these are two clever guys who know how to write a good song.  But without the right structure to musicalize, they are just beating a dead alien.

The townspeople of Sand Rock—Heckie (Sharriese Y. Hamilton), Frank (Jonathan Butler-Duplessis), Maizie (Ann Delaney), Ellen Fields (Jaye Ladymore), and George (Alex Goodrich). Photo by Liz Lauren.

In the original film, an alien craft crashes outside a small desert town, and is discovered by a scientist, John Putnam, played here with just the right amount of starch in his shirt, and beautifully sung, by Christopher Kale Jones.

John is engaged to a local girl, Ellen Fields, played here by Jaye Ladymore.  She does her best to bring life to the role. But the flatness of her character on paper doesn’t give her much to work with.

John Putnam (Christopher Kale Jones) ventures into the cavern with Borney (Jonathan Butler-Duplessis), Ellen Fields (Jaye Ladymore), Maizie (Ann Delaney), Heckie (Sharriese Y. Hamilton), and Sheriff Matt Warren (Alex Goodrich). Photo by Liz Lauren.

The aliens kidnap some of the locals and replace them after assuming their human forms.  The scientist realizes this but he can’t get anyone, including the town sheriff, to believe him.  Alex Goodrich gives a brilliant comedic performance as both the soft-spoken sherriff, whose voice peters out at the end of every phrase when he tries to sing a love song, and as the telephone lineman, George, who gets abducted and replaced by an alien.

George (Alex Goodrich) and Frank (Jonathan Butler-Duplessis). Photo by Liz Lauren.

Jonathan Butler-Duplessis as George’s co-worker, Frank,  Ann Delaney as the town’s chatty old lady, Maizie, and Sharriese Y. Hamilton, a local favorite who doesn’t get nearly enough to do as the reporter, Heckie, round out the small but mighty cast, who alternate between their human selves and their alien dopplegangers.

George (Alex Goodrich), Borney (Jonathan Butler-Duplessis), John Putnam (Christopher Kale Jones), and Maizie (Ann Delaney) have an extraterrestrial encounter. Photo by Liz Lauren.

When her actors are being the alien lookalikes, Braza cleverly lets the onstage actors mouth the dialogue while it is spoken off stage by another actor.  So their voices are noticeably different when human and alien.  Also, the funny alien walk they all do could have been  a good excuse for a comedy dance number.  But it never materializes.

Ellen Fields (Jaye Ladymore). Photo by Liz Lauren.

Kenosian and Blair have smartly expanded the original story to allow John to be captured and replaced by the aliens as well. This allows a smattering of human interest to develop, as Ellen wonders why she can’t relate to her fiancée anymore, in a song called “I Can’t Figure Out Men”.  But ultimately, her character isn’t real enough to gain our sympathy.

Maizie (Ann Delaney), Ellen Fields (Jaye Ladymore), Borney (Jonathan Butler-Duplessis), and John Putnam (Christopher Kale Jones). Photo by Liz Lauren.

When John learns that the aliens have come in peace and just want to go home, he and Ellen have to stop the frightened town from destroying them.  But how the townspeople and the aliens bond in the end is quite silly, and equally lacking in credibility.  Even the message of acceptance gets short shrift.

John Putnam (Christopher Kale Jones). Photo by Liz Lauren.

That said, this little production is tremendous fun to watch.   The tiny upstairs black box theater at Chicago Shakes has been packed with a constantly entertaining blend of projections, puppetry and clever use of small scenic elements.   Inventive costuming and staging choices allow the small cast to play multiple roles both alien and human. Special kudos to Video/Projection Designers Rasean Davonte Johnson and Michael Salvatore Commendatore, puppet consultant Manual Cinema, and costumer designer Mieka Van Der Ploeg.

With the exception of the song that opens and closes the show, “We Are Out There”, which is a real earworm, you won’t remember any of this music ten seconds after they are done singing it. However, orchestrator Macy Schmidt, Electronic Music Designer Ethan Deppe, Music Director Tom Vendafreddo, and the fine band under the baton of Associate Music Director Kevin Reeks, together with Sound Designer Nicholas Pope, set the visual elements in a finely textured musical soundscape that provides just the right ambiance.

Is there a space story with real emotion waiting to be musicalized successfully?  I believe there is. It’s just not this one.  So put your 3D glasses on, and watch for another bright sci-fi themed musical to someday land on Broadway.



