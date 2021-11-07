It Pays To Be An Illegal Immigrant and Break Laws

The total potential payout could cost $1 billion or more and who is going to pay for this?

Biden stated $450,000 per Illegal Immigrant who had a child taken. Then he backtracked and stated NO and now Biden DEFENDS migrant compensation payments he called ‘garbage’ three days ago: Says families separated at border ‘deserve some kind of compensation’ but has ‘no idea’ if it will be as much as $450,000.

Why do they deserve compensation? They came here illegally, they broke laws and yet American’s were given a measly $1,300.

Last week it was revealed that the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services are considering the payments that could total close to $1 million for two people within the same family.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the separated families, have identified about 5,500 children separated from parents at the border during the course of the Trump-era policy. But lets get to the fact that many of these children were trafficked. That many of the children are here alone.

Lawsuits allege that the separated children were housed in poor conditions, and sometimes suffered from malnutrition or heat exhaustion or were kept in freezing cold rooms and offered little medical care. How did they get here? Was it warm or did they face worse conditions, often hungry from their own parents.

These illegal families are seeking a range of payouts, averaging $3.4 million per family. How is this happening considering they never were legal and broke laws?

Amidst a worsening immigration and border crisis caused by President Biden’s and his and the Democrats’ disastrous policies, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is backing a measure to block Biden’s latest reported plan, which would spend upwards of a billion dollars to provide $450,000 per person in taxpayer money for settlements for illegal immigrants.

“Just when you thought President Biden’s border crisis or inflation couldn’t get any worse, the President wants to cut $450,000 checks to illegal immigrants on the backs of hardworking American taxpayers. That’s more than Gold Star families receive after their relatives are killed in action,” said Senator Joni Ernst, a combat veteran.

“This proposal is outrageous and incredibly disrespectful to the loved ones of those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.” Ernst is joining Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) in introducing both a stand alone bill and an amendment to the annual defense bill—the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022—to prevent these taxpayer-funded settlements.

Ernst has been sounding the alarm on Biden’s humanitarian and border crisis for months. With a record number of migrants encountered at the border over the last year, Ernst—a survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence—introduced a measure called the BE GONE Act to deport immigrants who have been convicted of violent sex crimes or sexual assault. The common sense legislation is gaining major support from lawmakers across Capitol Hill as well as immigration groups and experts.