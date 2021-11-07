MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Latest News

It Pays To Be An Illegal Immigrant and Break Laws

It Pays To Be An Illegal Immigrant and Break Laws

The total potential payout could cost $1 billion or more and who is going to pay for this?

Biden stated $450,000 per Illegal Immigrant who had a child taken. Then he backtracked and stated NO and now Biden DEFENDS migrant compensation payments he called ‘garbage’ three days ago: Says families separated at border ‘deserve some kind of compensation’ but has ‘no idea’ if it will be as much as $450,000.

Why do they deserve compensation? They came here illegally, they broke laws and yet American’s were given a measly $1,300.

Last week it was revealed that the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services are considering the payments that could total close to $1 million for two people within the same family.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represents the separated families, have identified about 5,500 children separated from parents at the border during the course of the Trump-era policy. But lets get to the fact that many of these children were trafficked. That many of the children are here alone.

Lawsuits allege that the separated children were housed in poor conditions, and sometimes suffered from malnutrition or heat exhaustion or were kept in freezing cold rooms and offered little medical care. How did they get here? Was it warm or did they face worse conditions, often hungry from their own parents.

These illegal families are seeking a range of payouts, averaging $3.4 million per family. How is this happening considering they never were legal and broke laws? 

Amidst a worsening immigration and border crisis caused by President Biden’s and his and the Democrats’ disastrous policies, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is backing a measure to block Biden’s latest reported plan, which would spend upwards of a billion dollars to provide $450,000 per person in taxpayer money for settlements for illegal immigrants. 

“Just when you thought President Biden’s border crisis or inflation couldn’t get any worse, the President wants to cut $450,000 checks to illegal immigrants on the backs of hardworking American taxpayers. That’s more than Gold Star families receive after their relatives are killed in action,” said Senator Joni Ernst, a combat veteran.

“This proposal is outrageous and incredibly disrespectful to the loved ones of those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.” Ernst is joining Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) in introducing both a stand alone bill and an amendment to the annual defense bill—the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022—to prevent these taxpayer-funded settlements. 

Ernst has been sounding the alarm on Biden’s humanitarian and border crisis for months. With a record number of migrants encountered at the border over the last year, Ernst—a survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence—introduced a measure called the BE GONE Act to deport immigrants who have been convicted of violent sex crimes or sexual assault. The common sense legislation is gaining major support from lawmakers across Capitol Hill as well as immigration groups and experts.

Related Items
Latest News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Latest News

Dogs Against Fauci The Cruelty of a Psychopath

Suzanna BowlingOctober 24, 2021
Read More

Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis Sues DeBlasio Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Suzanna BowlingAugust 15, 2021
Read More

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Philadelphia Stands in Solidarity with AAPI Communities

Gemma FarquharApril 2, 2021
Read More

Albany’s New Capital Base Tax Will Raise Costs For NYC Co-Op Owners

Suzanna BowlingMarch 26, 2021
Read More

My View: Remembering Mayor David Dinkins

Stephen SorokoffNovember 24, 2020
Read More

Governor Cuomo Stop Punishing Manhattan

Suzanna BowlingNovember 11, 2020
Read More

Tips for Purchasing the Right E-Liquid

WriterSeptember 19, 2018
Read More
Port Authority bus

Suspect in Custody For Explosion at Port Authority Bus Terminal

Suzanna BowlingDecember 11, 2017
Read More
Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson Has Been Crushed While Singing Sweet Dreams

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 30, 2017
Read More