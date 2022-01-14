Items from BTS, Keith Richards, Joni Mitchelle, Paul McCartney Dolly Parton, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & More at MusiCares Julien’s Auctions Preview

Julien’s Auctions announced today the marquee lineup of items to be sold at MusiCares ® Charity Relief Auction taking place live in Beverly Hills and online juliensauctions.com on Sunday, January 31st, 2021.

This Official Grammy® Week event precedes the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards® telecast. Proceeds will benefit MusiCares, the leading music industry charity, to provide aid to music people devastated by COVID-19. MusiCares provides the music community a support system of health and human services across a spectrum of need including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, unforeseen personal emergencies and disaster relief.

BTS kicked off the initiative in the previous announcement of their generous offering of their pastel colored ensembles (estimate: $20,000 – $40,000), worn in their 2020 music video for “Dynamite,” the global superstars’ smash hit and first number one single in the United States. BTS earned their first GRAMMY nomination for the song in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category alongside other pop icons including like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Bon Iver, and Justin Bieber and Quavo.

An exciting highlight added to the auction will be a black jacket embroidered with rhinestones worn by music icon and original Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, on stage performing with Van Halen during their landmark 2007-2008 tour when he reunited with the band for the first time since 1984. The jacket was also featured in a photograph accompanying this lot signed by Roth (seen in photo No. 3) with Eddie Van Halen taken backstage by photographer Robert Yager. The jacket was seen in Roth’s recent tweet with the photo in tribute to the late guitar legend on October 6, 2020, the day of Van Halen’s passing with the words, “What a Long Great Trip It’s Been..” (estimate: $2,000 – $4,000). Also headlining are two items from the legendary Bob Dylan: a 2018 MONDO SCRIPTO print with Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to “Like A Rolling Stone” on one side and the drawing on the other signed by Dylan (estimate: $2,000 – $3,000) and a hardcover copy of Bob Dylan’s 2004 book Chronicles signed on the inside by Dylan (estimate: $800 – $1,200). Another exceptional addition to the auction stage will be Pete Townsend’s blue boiler suit and long beige linen ‘kimono’ coat (estimate: $4,000 – $6,000) worn by the iconic guitarist while jumping in the air and performing with The Who during their epic shows at the Hollywood Bowl in October 24th 2019 (seen in photo No. 4. Photo credit: William Snyder) and at Wembley Stadium on July 6th 2019.

Making a special appearance is an acrylic and spray on canvas painting of singer and musician Chris Martin performing live with Coldplay by Billy Morrison, the artist and guitarist of Billy Idol’s band since 2009 (estimate: $8,000 to $12,000). The 48” x 36” mixed media, acrylic and spray on canvas is signed by both Chris Martin and Billy Morrison. About the painting, Morrison said, “I wanted to create a piece that talks about how, at this time more than ever, music is incredibly important and the language of love. I think Chris Martin encapsulates for so many that language.” (photo No. 2: Chris Martin and Billy Morrison with painting)

Other notable items announced are a framed Billie Eilish, Finneas and Daniel Craig signed “No Time To Die” single cover lithograph of the Grammy®-nominated song from the forthcoming James Bond film No Time To Die; Lady Gaga signed Chromatica vinyl LP; The Foo Fighters’ signed drumheads and signed Taylor Hawkins used drumsticks; a Fender Player Series Stratocaster guitar signed by Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada of the Grammy®-nominated Black Pumas; Alice Cooper’s “Welcome To My Nightmare” 1975 album lithograph by award-winning movie poster artist Drew Struzan; Nikki Sixx’s signed signature J-4 Sixx bass guitar (photo No. 1); Marshmello’s signed mascot head gear; and forthcoming items from Mark Ronson, The Estate of George Harrison, and more.

“Partners like Julien’s Auctions allow MusiCares to continue to support musicians and industry professionals with our relief efforts,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “During Grammy Week, we want to encourage everyone to support the thousands of people behind the scenes of the music that are still out of work and struggling through the pandemic.”

Highlights include (with estimates):

Snoop Dogg’s self-portrait dog wearing a “Doggy Style 25” gold chain painting on canvas signed by Snoop Dogg, which was created in commemoration of his 25th Anniversary Doggy Style in 2019 ($1,500 – $3,000).

A single sheet of partial handwritten lyrics written by HAIM for their 2020 song “The Steps” that includes step-like drawings ($800 – $1,200).

A purple Meyer The Hatter fedora hat with yellow grosgrain band signed on the inside by Elvis Costello, who has also drawn a caricature next to his signature ($600 – $800).

Cyndi Lauper’s jean jacket with original art work by artist Lola Arrillaga on the jacket signed inside “Painting by Lola,” by Lauper with a heart and piece sign drawing ($1,500 – $3,000).

Kenny Chesney’s signed Epiphone Pro-1 NA acoustic guitar and accompanied by a photograph of Chesney with the guitar ($2,000 – $3,000).

Brian May’s signed black “PS Paul Smith” long-sleeved button-down shirt accompanied by a signed photograph of May performing at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium in London on August 12th, 2012 ($1,000 – $2,000).

Reba McEntire’s ballgown satin skirt with tulle and off shoulder long sleeved lace top ($1,000 – $2,000).

A postcard and music sheet for ABBA’s song “Does Your Mother Know,” each signed by all four ABBA band members ($800 – $1,200).

A pair of black leather Linda Farrow Collaborations and Veronique Branquinno sunglasses owned and worn by Yoko Ono ($1,000 – $2,000).

A champagne-brown velvet jacket with scarf collar worn by Brandi Carlile in a photoshoot for By the Way I Forgive You album and Warner Music Pre-GRAMMY party in New York City on January 25, 2018 ($1,000 – $2,000).

A framed color photograph of Leon Bridges taken in Brussels in 2018 signed by both Bridges and the photographer ($600 – $800).

Eminem’s red Kangol cap signed “Shady” by Eminem ($600 – $800).

Tanya Tucker’s handwritten lyrics to “Bring my Flowers Now” ($800 – $1,200).

Joe Walsh’s (The Eagles, Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band, and James Gang) signed Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar with the original Gibson hard shell case donated by Gibson Guitars ($2,000 – $3,000).

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.MusiCares.org.