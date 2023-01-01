It’s a New Year: Forget Resolutions; Setting Goals Part 1

Every new year we say we will make changes in our lives. We make resolutions to save money, get in shape, visit friends, be more active. These are all well and good; but, by the end of January many of these resolutions are forgotten and tossed away. The problem is these resolutions are too broad and ambiguous. Goals, however, are measurable, definable, and achievable. Rather than saying, “I want to save more money,” a goal is “I want to increase my net worth by $X.00 or X%.” A resolution is “I want to get in shape;” a goal “I want to be able to walk x miles, lose Y pounds, increase my lifts to Z reps.”

I try to set a number of goals each year in various categories: financial, physical, social, humanitarian, academic, artistic and fun. The first two on the list I find that most people make resolutions aand the last one people don’t do enough so I will cover them first. The others will be in future articles.

In order to set goals, you need to find out from where you start; and the beginning of the year is a great time to take inventory of your health and wealth. Let’s look at a few areas we can set goals.

Financial: You need to determine your starting “Net Worth.” That is pretty easy especially after you get all your yearend bank account and credit card statements. First write down all your accounts, their balances and add them up; those are your assets. Now, look at those credit card balances (I know; they have those Christmas gifts in there so they are higher than usual), mortgage and bank and student loans; add them up and those are your liabilities. Subtract the liabilities from the assets and that’s your “Net Worth.” That is your 2023 financial starting point. From there you can determine your financial goal for the year – make it reasonable so you can achieve it. Every three months look at your accounts and see where you are; it will only takes a few minutes each quarter now that you know how to measure your net worth and it will put you in the right direction.

Another tool I use is keeping track of what you spend each month. Ugh! Right? You don’t want to be a bookkeeper or accountant; but, honestly, it doesn’t take much time each day. I started doing this years ago – not just to be a spending cop – but to realize that there are days I didn’t spend anything so I could enjoy those special splurges guilt free. You will also realize that the cost of all those quick caramel brulee frappuccinos is the same as that unforgettable concert or sports ticket, or holiday weekend.

Physical: I want to get in shape; but how do you measure that? Weight? Waist size? Endurance? Strength? There are multiple ways to determine your starting point and many ways to achieve those goals – diet, exercise, or a combination. At the beginning of the year, step on a scale; take some measurements; take a walk/run or lift some weights. Write those numbers down and set a goal to lose a set number of pounds, run a distance, lift some weight load or fit into those pants. If you think joining a gym will get you on your way, join one near to your home or work that will be easy to get to – a close gym is one you will visit. You can always just buy some nice running/walking shoes or some exercise bands that you can use at home. Make this an achievable goal and set yourself to do it in the easiest way possible. Monitor your progress and reward yourself when you see improvement and don’t fret if you have some setbacks. Stay positive and realize everything takes time so be patient with yourself.

Fun: Why would fun be a goal? After the past few years and the stress we all have been through it is time to have some fun. How many times have you asked someone how they are and they respond, “Busy!” When did being busy become a badge of honor? The beginning of the year is a good time to look forward; but, take some time to look back at the past year and find out what gave you joy; made you happy. Think about what has made you laugh, made your heart beat a little faster or your eyes open wide with excitement. For this goal let’s be greedy and set three goals for fun so that you can be assured that you achieve at least one. Write down what you want to do and put it on the calendar. You will have something to look forward to throughout the year.

So start 2023 by forgetting those resolutions and by setting new goals. Remember make them definable, measurable and above all achievable. Reward yourself when you have some progress or victories and be patient when you fall back. Write those goals down now and keep looking at them periodically, monitor the progress and at the end the year you will be more financially secure, healthier and with memories of fun times.