It’s a New Year: Forget Resolutions; Setting Goals Part 3

An important aspect of making goals is to make sure that you are in control of achieving them. They are individual and while they may need assistance from someone else they do not rely on someone else. To say I want to find my love; get promoted; pick a winning stock all rely on outside people or forces. The one you love needs to love you back; your boss or Corporate policy determines your career trajectory and now a days the stock market makes little sense so good luck with that one.

Again, goals are measurable, definable, and achievable. We have covered financial, physical, humanitarian, and social – each of which will hopefully lead to the most important goal – having fun. The final two are goals that we may resist because we have bad memories of school or we feel we have no talent – they are academic and artistic goals. You will be surprised that these two can also lead to fun as well.

Academic: So many of us couldn’t wait to graduate from grade school, high school, college. What were some of the reasons we didn’t like school so much? The classes we had to take had no interest for us; the pressure of getting a certain passing grade or GPA; the stress of tests; the deadlines. How great it would be to go to a class that we were really interested in learning! The grade could be irrelevant – it’s the knowledge that you care about. There are many adult education classes on line, in libraries, in city colleges that can be taken at a nominal cost. (Did you know New York City Colleges offer free classes to senior citizens over 60 years old? An audited class gets no college credit but you still get the knowledge.) Some classes can be taken at your own pace; but, if structured courses are still too much pressure or the smell of a classroom brings up too many butterflies in your stomach (yes, it can) just go to the library. Read some books. Do you want to learn a language for an international trip? Better understand the history of a place you visited? The stock market? Mechanics? Astronomy or Astrology? The knowledge is all there for free with your library card. You can access some of these books on your computer or if you still like the feel of a book, go through the library catalogue and reserve online for easy pick up.

Remember those books that were required reading in school and you only read the Monarch notes. Well there must have been some reason why they were required; now is a good time to actually read and enjoy them.

So make a goal – take a class; read a set number of books or listen to them in audio version and have the luxury of learning what you want at your own pace.

Artistic: Is this really a goal for everyone? Why not? You say you don’t have any talent but have you tried and there are more to the arts than a painting or a sculpture. Cooking is an art – try a new recipe. Writing is an art – a five line limerick can be an art form:

There once was a man who liked art But didn’t know how he could start Paint or some clay? A book or a play? Cooking is what stole his heart.

Head over to a crafts store and browse the different departments…yarn for knitting or crochet; paint, markers or crayons; artificial flowers for a centerpiece – anything that you have a taste for. We all have cellphones, take some pictures and you become a photographer. Music lessons, cooking, writing. Let your creative juices flow with no judgment or comparisons to others. Art may not be easy but there is an old quote “I hate writing but i love having written,” and the finished product of any of your creations will be a new and exciting accomplishment.

But you don’t have to make art – you can just enjoy it. Go to a museum; listen to some music you are not familiar with; see a play (a local play group can be just as good as Broadway); read a classic novel. Art takes many forms and you can explore any one of them.

GOALS: They are what you make them and you can make as many as you wish. We have discussed seven categories of goals. You can add other categories as well. The things we have to remember:

A goal should be definable, measurable and achievable.

Goals take time so don’t expect to achieve them over night.

Monitor your progress throughout the year. When you make progress toward the goal reward yourself. Continue to compliment yourself for your efforts and don’t chastise when you fall behind.

No goal is too small and the success of a small will inspire you to go bigger.

Most of all – have fun as you travel through 2023. Enjoy the journey.