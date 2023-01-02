It’s a New Year: Forget Resolutions; Setting More Goals Part 2

Now that we decided to throw out those broad resolutions and are going to focus on definable, measurable and achievable goals, let’s see what other goals we want to add to our list. Let’s talk about our Social and Humanitarian goals; each which will help us achieve that most important goal – having fun.

Social: We can look at relationships in many ways – those people we are in touch with all the time; those we wish we saw more often and those people we have not met yet. Two of my annual goals are to maintain my current friendships and the other is to make new friends. Years ago I mentioned that to a friend and she thought “maintaining friendships” was a silly goal because that required no effort. Years later she agreed with me that staying in touch with people is not as easy as it should be as life often gets in the way. Life has become busy and our time seems to have become short periods of time dispersed throughout the day which does not allow for extended periods of quality time. Technology should have given us more free time to do what we want; but, it has added more distractions throughout the day that don’t let us have that great conversation with a good friend.

One of the things that happened to me during our covid isolation was a social revelation. I spent days cleaning my apartment; finding years of old holiday and birthday cards, birth announcements and letters. As I looked through these pieces of correspondence, I realized I had not talked to some of these people in years and in truth, didn’t even know where they were anymore. Fortunately, buried among the volumes of papers was an old list of telephone numbers that I decided to call. Of course, many of those landlines had been disconnected in favor of cells; but, I hit the jackpot with two of those numbers. All that was needed was me saying “Hi, is XXX home?” that I was greeted with a happy, “I can’t believe it is you!” After a wonderful chat I had to ask, “You sent all these beautiful cards and letters in the past; was it me or was it life that made us lose touch?” Happily, we agreed that no one was at fault – it was just life that made us lose our connection. Since then I have maintained regular communication with these long lost friends and only wish that those other phone numbers I had found were still answered by those old friends. In case there is someone you have lost touch with pick up the phone and make that call. Whats the worst that could happen? AN old friend can turn into a new one.

There was a great Seinfeld episode that he incorrectly (in my opinion) stated that by the time you are forty you have met all the friends you will ever need. “No new friends need to apply.” As we become more attached to our cellphones and our sound bites are reduced to texts and emojis, we lose the connection of face to face connection. Looking for new friends opens us to new experiences, points of view. Set a goal to meet new people – they need not become long term friends but they may well enrich your life in some way. Join a new group, team or class to enlarge your circle which brings us to my next goal – humanitarian.

In the meantime, reach out to an old friend you’ve lost touch with; make definitive plans with your current friends/family and open yourself to new people that may enter your life

Humanitarian: The news of the world can be overwhelming – war in Ukraine, homelessness, that sad Sarah McLachlan song on the ASPCA commercial. How can we help? Many pf us would like to donate money to charities but where will the money go? Can we afford it with the inflation rates going up eating into our own food and heating budgets?

If you are concerned about where the money may be going, research the charities in the following websites: GuideStar or Charity Navigator, which include the tax returns and financial statements of the not for profit organizations you may be interested in. You will see if the majority of the money goes to the actual cause as opposed to administrative and fund-raising costs.

Giving money may just not be feasible so volunteering your time is almost always even more valuable to a local organization. During Covid, I saw food banks with lines around the block and the need for volunteers has not subsided. There are many charities in need of helping hands. Thrift shops need people to go through donations and stock shelves or work the register; animal shelters need people to feed and pet the animals; there are language centers that would love people to have conversations with non native English speakers for practice. If you have a passion or a special skill there is a volunteer job for you. From petting animals to cleaning city parks to doing tax returns for low income people; all of them can be social ways to meet those new people with like minded interests.

Here are a few resources for finding that volunteer job that is right for you in the New York area. I am sure similar cites are available throughout the world:

Volunteer Opportunities : NYC Parks (nycgovparks.org)

Individual Volunteers – City Harvest

Volunteer – Animal Haven

Community Tax Aid – NYC (ctanyc.org)

And both of these goals contribute to that most important of my goals…FUN. Enjoy meeting those new people or laughing with the old; feel a special joy knowing your time is being appreciated by those in need.

Remember – a goal is measurable, definable and achievable. Don’t over reach and reward yourself with every step you take to achieve the final goal.