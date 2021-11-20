It’s Almost Here: The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

95 years is how long Macy’s has presented their annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year the show is back in full force starting at 9am. The parade itself will be televised on NBC beginning at 9am on Thanksgiving Day.

Expect five giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands, nine performance groups, and Santa Claus.

Broadway will get in on the act with Six, Moulin Rouge, and Wicked, as well as a sneak peak at NBC’s upcoming Annie Live!. Country star Carrie Underwood will also be giving a special performance from her holiday album “My Gift.”

Dancers of Ballet Hispánico’s School of Dance, singers from the the Broadway Education Alliance Youth Choir, tap dancers from Fred Astaire Dance Studios, the special tributaries of Indigenous Direction, performers from J.U.M.P. (Jumpers United for Macy’s Parade), and St. John’s Dance Team, along with cheerleaders from Spirit of America Cheer and Spirit of America Dance Stars, and the voices of the Young People’s Chorus of NYC,

Peacock’s Girls5eva Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps

The celebrities expected to make appearances are: aespa, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, “Blue’s Clues & You!” host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of “Blue’s Clues” Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock’s Girls5eva (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, and Tauren Wells; and of course, Santa Claus will close out the festivities.

The new floats in this year’s parade include Ada Twist, Scientist by Netflix, a Funko Pop! inspired Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian), Ronald McDonald by McDonald’s, and Pikachu & Eevee by The Pokémon International Company.

The returning float lineup includes Astronaut Snoopy by Peanuts Worldwide, The Boss Baby by DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures, Diary of A Wimpy Kid by Abrams Books, Sinclair’s DINO by Sinclair Oil Corporation, Goku by Toei Animations, Inc., Chase from PAW Patrol by Nickelodeon, Pillsbury Doughboy by Pillsbury, Red Titan from Ryan’s World by Sunlight Entertainment, Papa Smurf from The Smurfs by Nickelodeon, Sonic the Hedgehog by SEGA, and SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary by Nickelodeon.

Sinclair’s Baby DINOs and the Go Bowling, Smokey Bear by the U.S.D.A. Forest Service, and Macy’s very own special reindeer Tiptoe and Toni the Bandleader Bea will represent for the “balloonicles” contingent of the parade.

The day before the parade head to West 72nd and Columbus Avenue between Noon–6 PM November 24 to watch the balloon inflate in person up close and see how fabulous these creations are.