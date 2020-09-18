It’s Good to Be a Crook

Mayor De Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray and 493 others are taking a unpaid furlough between October 1, 2020 and March 2021. According to New York Times, $860,000 is expected to be saved.

What I find so odd about this is that the furlough has a 5 month stretch, why not now?

Again what about giving back some of his wife’s $1.1million staff?

What about the misplaced $565 million through ThriveNYC his wife’s company?

What about the approximate $76,183,120.00 spent to house the homeless in 4 -5 star hotels, when the Javitts was open, ready and available?

De Blasio’s salary is $258,541 as compared to the average salary of $185,213 for Mayor’s across the country.

Hmmm a little too late.