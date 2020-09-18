MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
It’s Good to Be a Crook

Mayor De Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray and 493 others are taking a unpaid furlough between October 1, 2020 and March 2021. According to New York Times, $860,000 is expected to be saved.

What I find so odd about this is that the furlough has a 5 month stretch, why not now?

Again what about giving back some of his wife’s $1.1million staff?

What about the misplaced $565 million through ThriveNYC his wife’s company?

What about the approximate $76,183,120.00 spent to house the homeless in 4 -5 star hotels, when the Javitts was open, ready and available?

De Blasio’s salary is $258,541 as compared to the average salary of $185,213 for Mayor’s across the country.

Hmmm a little too late.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

