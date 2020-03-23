It’s Never Too Late to Feel Great Again

It’s never too late to lead a healthy life. Even if you’ve spent years completely disregarding all the rules of healthy living, you can still make a comeback.

If you commit to a wellness program, you will notice such a difference that you will wonder why you never thought about jumping on the health bandwagon years ago. Aches and pains will disappear, and you will have a new bounce in your step.

Here are some big ideas that can make a big difference in your level of health and happiness:

Focus on Prevention

The best type of prevention you can get is health insurance. It will prevent you from getting sick in the first place because you’ll be doing things like getting physical examinations, and should you get sick or have an accident, it will give you the resources you need to get back on your feet again.

So how do you start with prevention? Get marketplace health insurance if you are under 65 years of age. However, you can enroll in Medicare if you will turn 65 years of age in the next three months or you’re past your 65th birthday. This coverage provides a wide range of options to keep you healthy. It covers health care visits and health screening for many issues, such as heart problems, colon cancer, and cholesterol levels.

Medicare is big on preventative health. If, for instance, there is an outbreak of flu in your neighborhood, it will cover the cost of a vaccination to prevent flu and pneumonia.

Start Eating Healthy Meals

Speak to a nutritionist to learn what to eat. Don’t be surprised if your nutritionist doesn’t recommend your favorite meals. Instead, nutritionists focus on getting you to eat as close to nature as possible.

Your dietary recommendations will include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and other natural foods. Besides looking at nutritional value, nutritionists also consider things like high fiber, probiotics, and food allergies.

One thing all nutritionists agree on for a healthy diet is water. The biggest health mistake that most people make is only drinking water when they are thirsty. This is your body’s emergency signal. Avoid such emergencies by drinking an adequate amount of water all day long. Although a nutritionist’s interpretation of the word “adequate” might register as “excessive” in your lexicon, it pays to follow their advice.

Improve Your Mental Health

Although we compartmentalize things, speaking of some things as good for the mind and others beneficial for the mind, you must remember that this is just a way of describing the world. It is not how the world really works. For instance, we assume physical exercise only benefits the body, but it plays a significant role in your emotional and cognitive health. Plenty of research studies have investigated the link between exercise and mental health.

One possible explanation why exercise improves attention, creativity, problem-solving, working memory, and long-term memory is that exercises improves blood supply to the brain. Since this blood releases oxygen, it fuels your mind.

In addition to helping you with thinking, exercise influences your mood because it stimulates the release of endorphins, chemicals that create a feeling of euphoria. Endorphins reduce your perception of aches and pains. It has a similar effect to morphine.

Redefine Aging

Focusing on preventative health, eating right, and getting regular exercise will make a huge difference in the way you think and feel about your life. Although you can’t change chronological time, you can positively influence biological aging. People who follow the principles of healthy living often look ten years younger than their age.