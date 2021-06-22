MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Films to Watch – ‘It’s Not a Burden’

In “It’s Not a Burden: The Humor and Heartache of Raising Elderly” Emmy-nominated  filmmaker Michelle Boyaner (HBO’s “Packed in a Trunk”) shares her complex and  devastatingly tender journey caring for her long-divorced aging parents.

“I was hanging out with friends one evening, and instead of chatting about shows we were binge watching, or dishing about who was dating who, we found ourselves comparing notes on adult diapers and dementia medications,” stated the filmmaker. “We realized we’d crossed over into a strange new world we weren’t quite prepared for: we were all caring for our aging parents. They’d raised and loved us when we were most vulnerable, and now, thanks to the miracles of modern medicine – they were living a hell of a lot longer than previous generations, outlasting their bodies and retirement funds, and it was up to us, unwittingly… and in some cases unendingly – to return the favor.”


The feature-length documentary that provides an intimate look, presented with humor and heart, at the relationships between aging parents and the adult children who care for them, examining the challenges they face and the solutions they discover along the way. 

Included in the list of characters is her mother  Elaine, who abandoned the family and left then 19-year-old Michelle to help raise her five younger siblings and is now faced with dementia, as well as her father Morris, once a brilliant  Aerospace Engineer and now a hoarder unable to navigate his own world. 

With humor and heart, the film explores not only the frustrations and fears, but also the  transformative bonds that happen when familial roles are reversed.  

For more details and where to watch visit here.

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

