It’s (not) TODAY….It’s Thursday

Broadway icon Jerry Herman will be the subject of 92Y historian and raconteur Harvey Granat this Thursday (Sept 24) at 11:30 am.  You can be at the event by clicking on https://www.92y.org/…/harvey-granat-presents-jerry-herman. The informative and entertaining afternoon  will feature performances by Jason Danieley, Mark Nadler, and Mr. Granat, along with rare film clips and photos.  Professor Laurence Maslon will also be on hand to explore the music of the legendary Jerry Herman.  

Harvey Granat
Jason Danieley
Mark Nadler

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

