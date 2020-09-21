It’s (not) TODAY….It’s Thursday

Broadway icon Jerry Herman will be the subject of 92Y historian and raconteur Harvey Granat this Thursday (Sept 24) at 11:30 am. You can be at the event by clicking on https://www.92y.org/…/harvey-granat-presents-jerry-herman. The informative and entertaining afternoon will feature performances by Jason Danieley, Mark Nadler, and Mr. Granat, along with rare film clips and photos. Professor Laurence Maslon will also be on hand to explore the music of the legendary Jerry Herman.
