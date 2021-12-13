MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

It’s Tequila Time – Warm Up Winter Recipes

It’s Tequila Time – Warm Up Winter Recipes

It’s getting spicy with fun this season.

This holiday season, skip the guesswork and opt for a humble brand made with 100% heart like Volcán de Mi Tierra.

Unlike many on the shelves, Volcán’s portfolio of 100% blue Weber agave tequilas is produced in its own dedicated distillery (NOM #1523) and is made to be sipped and savored.

Enjoy these amazing recipes this month and yourself warm and ready for winter.

La Valoma

INGREDIENTS                                                                                                                                         

  • 2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila
  • ¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
  • ¾ Oz Agave Syrup
  • A pinch of salt

METHOD: Combine Volcan Blanco, fresh lime and grapefruit juice, salt and agave syrup in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a highball glass. Top with soda water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Volcan Smash

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 oz Volcan Cristalino
  • 6 mint leaves ripped in half
  • .75 oz lemon juice
  • .75 oz honey
  • .25 oz lime
  • Mint (garnish) 

METHOD:  Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice into rocks glass. Garnish with lemon slice and mint if desired. 

Jalisco Mule

INGREDIENTS                                                                                                                                         

  • 2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila
  • 3 oz Ginger Beet
  • ½ Fresh Lime Juice

METHOD: Combine Volcan Blanco and fresh lime juice in a glass filled with crushed ice. Top with ginger beer and stir. Garnish with a candied ginger and dehydrated lime wheel. 

Related Items
Food and Drink
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Miami’s Luxurious Restaurant The Deck at Island Gardens Offers Grand Winter Escape

WriterDecember 11, 2021
Read More

To Your Health: Dry January with SPIRITY Cocktails

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 8, 2021
Read More

Maribel Lieberman Featured in Chocolate Road

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 8, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: A Portable Campfire

Suzanna BowlingDecember 8, 2021
Read More

Rockabilly Christmas Lights Up Swing 46

Jeffery Lyle SegalDecember 3, 2021
Read More

Event News: Tavern on the Green Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony  Chanukah Celebration at Actors’ Temple and #FreePeterMax

Suzanna BowlingNovember 30, 2021
Read More

Thanksgiving Day: Pies and an Idea of Where to Go

Suzanna BowlingNovember 24, 2021
Read More

20th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Breakfast By First Responders Children’s Foundation

Suzanna BowlingNovember 19, 2021
Read More

A Grand Night – Amali Celebrates Anniversary with Jessica Vosk Soiree

ElizaBeth TaylorNovember 11, 2021
Read More