It’s Tequila Time – Warm Up Winter Recipes

La Valoma

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila

¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice

1.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

¾ Oz Agave Syrup

A pinch of salt

METHOD: Combine Volcan Blanco, fresh lime and grapefruit juice, salt and agave syrup in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a highball glass. Top with soda water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Volcan Smash

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Volcan Cristalino

6 mint leaves ripped in half

.75 oz lemon juice

.75 oz honey

.25 oz lime

Mint (garnish)

METHOD: Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice into rocks glass. Garnish with lemon slice and mint if desired.

Jalisco Mule

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila

3 oz Ginger Beet

½ Fresh Lime Juice

METHOD: Combine Volcan Blanco and fresh lime juice in a glass filled with crushed ice. Top with ginger beer and stir. Garnish with a candied ginger and dehydrated lime wheel.