It’s Tequila Time – Warm Up Winter Recipes

It’s getting spicy with fun this season.
This holiday season, skip the guesswork and opt for a humble brand made with 100% heart like Volcán de Mi Tierra.
Unlike many on the shelves, Volcán’s portfolio of 100% blue Weber agave tequilas is produced in its own dedicated distillery (NOM #1523) and is made to be sipped and savored.
Enjoy these amazing recipes this month and yourself warm and ready for winter.
La Valoma
INGREDIENTS
- 2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila
- ¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 1.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice
- ¾ Oz Agave Syrup
- A pinch of salt
METHOD: Combine Volcan Blanco, fresh lime and grapefruit juice, salt and agave syrup in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a highball glass. Top with soda water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
Volcan Smash
INGREDIENTS
- 2 oz Volcan Cristalino
- 6 mint leaves ripped in half
- .75 oz lemon juice
- .75 oz honey
- .25 oz lime
- Mint (garnish)
METHOD: Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice into rocks glass. Garnish with lemon slice and mint if desired.
Jalisco Mule
INGREDIENTS
- 2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila
- 3 oz Ginger Beet
- ½ Fresh Lime Juice
METHOD: Combine Volcan Blanco and fresh lime juice in a glass filled with crushed ice. Top with ginger beer and stir. Garnish with a candied ginger and dehydrated lime wheel.
