Count Down To Thanksgiving: Watching The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon’s Come To Life

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

On the day before the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade visitors can get a behind-the-scenes glimpse as the balloons get inflated.

Enter the viewing lineup on 72nd St at Columbus Ave. Bring proof of vaccination and photo ID.

The balloons start to come to life starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday and expect crowds. The best time to really see the balloon is later but the crowds are less the earlier you arrive. One you enter at 72nd and Columbus, you will head to West 77th and Columbus, move along Columbus, around the Natural History Museum and end up on Central Park West and West 81st Street.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Admission to the balloon area is free and stops at 6p.m.

Public transportation is the best way to get to the inflation area as they’re restriction on parking and taxi access.

If you have never done this, it is treat for both young and old.

 

