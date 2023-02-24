Cabaret
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Presents The J2 Cabaret Series, Woman of the Year, Sugar and The Goodbye Girl
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company (Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer/Co-Founder; Robert W. Schneider, Artistic Director/Co-Founder) will shine a spotlight on the composers and lyricists for the musicals featured in their 2023 season with a brand new cabaret series, In the Spotlight: The J2 Cabaret Series. Celebrating the three distinguished creative team’s music and words on Broadway, in Hollywood, and the American songbook, each cabaret will feature an all-star cast and will be presented at 7:30 PM on the second Tuesday during each musical’s run (April 18th, May 2nd and May 16th). The J2 Cabaret Series will take place at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street – between 9th and Dyer Avenues), home to their 2023 Main Stage season. Tickets are $20 for J2 subscribers and $25 for the general public and can be purchased here. As previously announced, The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2023 season includes Woman of the Year (April 13 – 23), Sugar (April 27 – May 7), and The Goodbye Girl (May 11 – May 21). Tickets are now on sale for the entire season. Single tickets for each production are $62.50 with a subscription for all three shows available at a 25% discount. Tickets for all shows are now on sale here. The brand new series will include the following 70-minute cabarets: All That Jazz: The Songs of Kander and Ebb Tuesday, April 18th at 7:30 PM In a partnership that lasted six decades, John Kander and Fred Ebb gave the world some of the most memorable moments in musical theater history. From Cabaret to Chicago, Woman of the Year to Zorba, each of their shows is a divinely decadent gem.
I’m The Greatest Star: The Songs of Jule Styne and Bob Merrill
Tuesday, May 2nd at 7:30 PM
From the Hit Parade to Broadway, Jule Styne and Bob Merrill are responsible, together, and separately, for some of America’s most iconic songs, like, “People,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “It’s Magic,” “Three Coins in the Fountain,” and so many more!
You’re Nothing Without Me: The Songs of Marvin Hamlisch and David Zippel
Tuesday, May 16th at 7:30 PM
A Chorus Line. City of Angels. Sweet Smell of Success. Hercules. These are just four of the works that were created by either EGOT winner Marvin Hamlisch or Tony Award winner David Zippel. Join us as we celebrate their work in theater, film, and television.
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents professional revivals of worthy Broadway musicals; in doing so it provides an opportunity for patrons to re-visit these shows and, in some cases, experience them for the first time. The Company chooses shows that it deems deserving of continued exposure. The company, as part of its casting, will introduce audiences to emerging artists within the New York theatrical community. The productions will include frequent lagniappes designed to enhance audience appreciation of the classic works. Honorary Board members include Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell. For more information, visit j2spotlightnyc.com.
The Season At A Glance
Woman of the Year
Music: John Kander
Lyrics: Fred Ebb
Book: Peter Stone
Based on the MGM film by Ring Lardner, Jr. and Michael Kana
April 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st, 22nd at 7:30 PM
April 15th and 22nd at 2 PM and April 16th and 23rd at 3 PM
All That Jazz: The Songs of Kander and Ebb
Tuesday, April 18th at 7:30 PM
Tess Harding is America’s most famous TV reporter and Sam Craig is America’s most famous cartoonist. When Tess goes on air to insult Sam’s work, the two start an epically public feud in their respective mediums. The feud turns to romance but not to harmony, in this delightful battle of the sexes between two outsized egos.
Woman of the Year is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Sugar
Music: Jule Syne
Lyrics: Bob Merrill
Book: Peter Stone
Based on the screenplay “Some Like it Hot” by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond
Based on a story by Robert Thoeren
April 27th, 28th, 29th, May 4th, 5th, and 6th at 7:30 PM
April 29th and May 6th at 2 PM and April 30th and May 7th at 3 PM
I’m The Greatest Star: The Songs of Jule Styne and Bob MerrillTuesday, May 2nd at 7:30 PM
Based on the film Some Like It Hot, Sugar follows the zany antics of two male musicians of the Prohibition era who witness a gang slaying. Hoping to hide from the mob, Jerry and Joe disguise themselves as “Daphne” and “Josephine” and join an all-female orchestra. Complications ensue when Joe falls for Sugar Kane, the group’s lead singer.
Sugar is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark, LLC.
The Goodbye Girl
Music: Marvin Hamlisch
Lyrics: David Zippel
Book: Neil Simon
Based on the screenplay “The Goodbye Girl” by Neil Simon
May 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 20th at 7:30 PM
May 13th and May 20th at 2 PM, and May 14th and May 21st at 3 PM
You’re Nothing Without Me: The Songs of Marvin Hamlisch and David Zippel
Tuesday, May 16th at 7:30 PM
The Goodbye Girl follows the unlikely romance between Paula, a single mother who has been jilted one too many times, and Eliot, the opinionated actor who shows up – unexpectedly – on her doorstep with a lease to sublet her apartment.
The Goodbye Girl is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Broadway
Jennifer Holliday Is A Diamond That Shines Brilliantly Inside and Out
In 1981 Jennifer Holliday achieved worldwide fame as Effie White in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls. In 2016 she won Broadway back as Shug Avery in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. Last night she won over fans and anyone else who was in the audience of the prestigious Diamond Series, at 54 Below.
Starting out with “I Ain’t Been Licked” by Ashford and Simpson, Holliday showed not only was she here to stay, but an artist to be reckoned with.
The Diana Ross song “My Turn,” took on a new meaning as she thanked the audience for being there and chose this time to spend this time with her. She stated “You are my friends” and we the audience felt blessed to be there.
The Kern and Fields standard from Swingtime “Pick Yourself Up,” had Holliday talking about fame and how fleeting it is.
Re-creating two signature songs “I Am Changing” from Dreamgirlsand “Push Da Button” from The Color Purple, made you feel as if you missed some of the best Broadway moments and now you have a chance to rediscover them. I was there for both moments and this moment was like time stood still.
Next up was a haunting version of Billie Holliday’s and Arthur Herzog Jr. “God Bless The Child.”
“The Way He Makes Me Feel” from Yentl was sexy, sensual and allowed Ms. Holliday to share how when she was in Dreamgirls, she was 19 going on 20 years old and Streisand told her that she should not lose weight because that’s what she was known for and they tried to make her fix her nose when she got in the business and that the things that we are associated with make us us.”
“The Cole Porter Medley” allowed Ms. Holliday’s music director/pianist Rashad McPherson arrangements shine. On that note bass guitarist: Criston Oates, drummer: Shawn Dustin, lead guitarist: Andrew Jagannath, saxophone: Craig Hill, trumpet: Ryan Easter and Trombonist: Javon Johnson, all had chances to share the spotlight and Ms. Holliday put her own spin on these American songbook classics.
Putting her own spin again on a classic Harry Warren’s and Etta James’s “At Last,” Ms. Holliday’s chops and emotional connection to lyric showed, she may have spent some time trying to figure out where she belonged, but it was clear she has found her way.
Tina Turner’s classic “River Deep, Mountain High” had Ms. Holliday and her band killing it as the whole room started dancing.
Michael Bennett and Marvin Hamilish played big roles in Ms. Holliday’s life and she shared the high’s and low’s and then dedicated “What I Did For Love” to them. There wasn’t a dry eye.
And as the pièce de résistance a phenomenally sung “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.” “I became a young woman and then a real woman and then a grown-ass woman, the song took on different meanings. It’s a song of survival today. It’s like, ‘And I’m telling you that I’m still here. I’m not going.’ So for me, more so than anything, it’s me telling the world — and telling myself — that I’m worthy to still be here and that I still have a lot more to offer.” All I can say to that is yes, yes and hell yes!
Ms. Holliday is a treat to 54 Below and anyone who is smart enough to get tickets for this one of a kind event. The Diamond Series is definitely a rare gem and you can still get tickets.
The Diamond Series Presents Jennifer Holliday until the 26th at 8:30 (doors open at 6 pm for dinner)
All photo’s and video Magda Katz
Cabaret
My View: Carole J. Bufford Thrills at Cafe Centro Celebrating Judy Garland
It didn’t take long for the new Cabaret Series at Cafe Centro produced by Sandy Fisher to have diva Carole Bufford added to it’s performance line-up of celebrity vocalists. Ms. Bufford’s career, once designated as “most likely to succeed” in a New York Times review has certainly lived up to that critic’s expectations. Carole is one of the most exciting and sought-after entertainers on the concert and nightclub stages of the country. Fans who filled the intimate Cafe Centro Cabaret Room last night were given a night to remember as Carole paid tribute to the music and legacy of Judy Garland. How appropriate to honor the legendary Judy, the “world’s greatest entertainer” and also have Legends Radio personalities in the house. Bob Merrill a Legends Radio Host and superb musician (trumpet/vocals) was the extra added attraction and Legends Radio listeners got to see him perform LIVE! No one switched stations during this great show which got many standing ovations. The evening titled “A Celebration of Judy Garland” also became a celebration of Judy, Carole J. Bufford, and Sandy Fisher’s Cabaret Series at Cafe Centro.
Next up in the series is the glamorous actor/singer Linda Purl with the celebrated Billy Stritch at the piano. A unique opportunity to see these two great artists in the Palm Beach area.
Cabaret
Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! Well, Maybe I do. Most Definitely.
It really is something, this Leo Reich and his Literally Who Cares?! comedy show now being performed at the Greenwich House Theater. Diving into some sharp waters, Gen-Z style, he faces off against our complicated collective future with the quickest of tongues. And finds fascinatingly funny moments of pure wild commentary delivered with a bravado most definitely reserved for the young at heart. But aimed and enjoyed by all.
I don’t typically go to see standup. Nothing really against it, but theatre, live, scripted theatre is where my heart truly lives and breathes, but I was convinced. Somehow. Not by anything pointedly particular, but one of my theatre junkie friends who posted about the show on Instagram told me I should when I asked after getting a press invite in my inbox. And I was free that Sunday night, so I thought, why not? I may be surprised.
And I was. Captivatingly funny and biting, Leo Reich is described as “Hot. Young. Cool. Fresh. Ripped. Hilarious. Groundbreaking. Avant-garde.” Yet, I wondered, could anyone really live up to all of those words, thrown out with confident abandonment. But he does seem to, as the show swirls out towards us with a wild abandonment that is truly astounding. This “self-diagnosed, important young mind” flies into our face, doing a pretty fantastic job of balancing youthful arrogance and dismissiveness with a sharp, perfectly articulated, and dynamic edge. Playing to an echo chamber of love and connection, it’s really quite the marvel, sharing his mental space and perfectly crafted opinions with us, as notoriously sharp and quick as they are. The jokes and quick asides fly out with speedy ease from this insightful young man, living and breathing inside a tight shirt and short shorts, emphasizing the artistry and the wit of this “portrait of the artist as a ripped slut.” To say more, would ruin the ridiculously funny slap and poke of this wild, wonderful mindful romp through this young man’s mind, and that would be unfair to him, and to us all.
