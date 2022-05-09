MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Jacques d’Amboise Place

Jacques d’Amboise Place

New York City Council Member Gale A. Brewer (D-06) joined the children of National Dance Institute with Jacques d’Amboise’s son and daughter, Christopher d’Amboise and Charlotte d’Amboise, for the unveiling of Jacques d’Amboise Place in Manhattan.

Photo credit: Eduardo Patino.NYC

The northwest corner of West 64th Street and Columbus Avenue in front of New York’s Lincoln Center now displays the name Jacques d’Amboise Place.  Mr. d’Amboise, legendary ballet dancer and arts education luminary, passed away just one year ago, leaving a legacy of giving more than two million children everywhere access to the joy and transformative power of the arts through National Dance Institute, the organization he founded 46 years ago.  NDI delivers its award-winning arts and learning programs to more than 6,000 public school children each week throughout New York City and reaches thousands more through 12 NDI associate programs across the United States.

Photo credit: Eduardo Patino.NYC

Photo credit: Eduardo Patino.NYC

Photo credit: Eduardo Patino.NYC

Gail Brewer Photo credit: Eduardo Patino.NYC

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Paparazzo Extraordinaire Ron Galella Opening at The Pierre

Suzanna BowlingMay 9, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 7, 2022
Read More

Norbert Leo Butz Guests For Cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf At Chelsea Table and Stage

Suzanna BowlingMay 6, 2022
Read More

Kentucky Derby Drink Ideas

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 5, 2022
Read More

On the Scene with Hot Happenings

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 5, 2022
Read More

Jessica Vosk Guests For Cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf At Chelsea Table and Stage

Suzanna BowlingMay 5, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 5, 2022
Read More

Ultimate Power Lunch – UN Women For Peace Association Hosts Star-Studded Celebration

ElizaBeth TaylorMay 4, 2022
Read More

Cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf Lights Up Chelsea Table and Stage

Suzanna BowlingMay 4, 2022
Read More