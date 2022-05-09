New York City Council Member Gale A. Brewer (D-06) joined the children of National Dance Institute with Jacques d’Amboise’s son and daughter, Christopher d’Amboise and Charlotte d’Amboise, for the unveiling of Jacques d’Amboise Place in Manhattan.

The northwest corner of West 64th Street and Columbus Avenue in front of New York’s Lincoln Center now displays the name Jacques d’Amboise Place. Mr. d’Amboise, legendary ballet dancer and arts education luminary, passed away just one year ago, leaving a legacy of giving more than two million children everywhere access to the joy and transformative power of the arts through National Dance Institute, the organization he founded 46 years ago. NDI delivers its award-winning arts and learning programs to more than 6,000 public school children each week throughout New York City and reaches thousands more through 12 NDI associate programs across the United States.