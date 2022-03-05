Jaime Camil, Santino Fontana, Patti Murin & More to Star in New York Pops Gala

Last nights concert with Norm Lewis and The New York Pops was musical nirvana. If you haven’t gotten your tickets for Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound for Wednesday, March 16th with Tony DeSare and the remarkable Capathia Jenkins, I suggest you do so now.

However the ticket that is gong to be highly coveted is The New York Pops, 39th Birthday Gala, For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez, honoring the Academy and Grammy Award winning songwriting duo Kristen and Bobby Lopez on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the all star line-up is incredible. Guest artists from across Broadway, film and television will perform selections from Kristen and Bobby Lopez’s wide-ranging catalog including selections from Frozen, Frozen 2, Coco, The Book of Mormon, Avenue Q, and more. Participating artists include: Jennifer Barnhart (original Mrs. T and Bad Idea Bar in Avenue Q), Jaime Camil (Film, Television and Broadway star; the voice of Papá Rivera in Pixar’s Coco), Stephanie D’Abruzzo (Tony Award nominee for originating the roles of Kate Monster and Lucy The Slut in Avenue Q), Santino Fontana (Tony Award winner and Hans in Frozen), Jordan Gelber (original Brian in Avenue Q), Ann Harada (original Christmas Eve in Avenue Q), Nikki M. James (Tony Award winner for the role of Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon), Mykal Kilgore (first national tour of The Book of Mormon), Rick Lyon (original Nicky and Trekkie Monster in Avenue Q), Patti Murin (original Anna in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway), and John Tartaglia (Tony Award nominee for originating the roles of Princeton and Rod in Avenue Q). Additional guest artists to be announced; line-up subject to change.