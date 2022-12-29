Jam Murphy – A Rising Star

Pic: Errol Rappaport, Jam Murphy & Gregory Bock

The 4th Annual Jingle Jam was a huge success, raising just under $14,000 for The Bowery Mission which provides food, clothing, shelter, counseling services & medical help to homeless New Yorkers. The event brought in nearly 200 people & was hosted at the iconic Cutting Room in Manhattan.

Jam Murphy, who founded the annual event in 2019, had several reasons for creating the cause;

“The temperatures were dropping & it broke my heart to think about all the people living on the streets. My birthday was also coming up & I lived with a singer at the time so decided to combine a party with empowering artists with helping people in need & Jingle Jam was born”, says Murphy.

After doing extensive research for the perfect match, Murphy chose The Bowery Mission because of it’s 150 year legacy & its strategy to create real impact within the community.

That 1st year $750 was collected in ticket sales and was hosted at NY’s historic The Bitter End. In 2020, amidst the pandemic and lockdown, $2500 was raised by way of a live stream concert produced from a recording studio, Sky High Sound. Last year, again at The Bitter End, the number quadrupled to nearly $10,000 raised for The Bowery Mission.

“I invite everyone I know & push really hard for this event but I couldn’t & wouldn’t do it without my talented friends that take the stage. These past 2 years Cassandra Kubinski has carried the night along with Tony Daniels and their band” says Murphy.

Cassandra Kubinski is a billboard charting singer/songwriter and headlined this years show following award winning comedian Emily Wilson & critically acclaimed musician Gabriel Mayers.

“We were lucky enough to be invited to share the night by actor/musician Thomas Waites, who originally had the space locked in for his own show at The Cutting Room. Since we are like family and would have a lot of the same peole coming to our shows we decided to merge them and it was better than I could’ve imagined. I couldn’t be more proud & grateful. The place looked beautiful, we’ll be back next year!”

Jam Murphy is an actress, producer & model passionate about using her voice to inspire action.