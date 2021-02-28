MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
James Barbour: The Artist's Survival Guide

James Barbour: The Artist’s Survival Guide

You’ll never make it. It’s too hard. You’ll be a waiter your entire life. You’ll give up. Make sure you have something to fall back on. You’re a starving artist. Get a real job. The Artist’s Survival Guide is a take no prisoners look at the reality of surviving as an artist in one of the most competitive and difficult professions there is in which to succeed. It lays out the tools you were never taught. They are the tools and strategies used every day to create successful entrepreneurs and businesses around the world. They are the tools and strategies you will need to create the foundation needed to survive and thrive as a professional artist.

Based on nearly 40 years of experience navigating and working as an artist at the highest levels, the insights James Barbour shares within these pages will enlighten, inspire, and give you a critical edge in one of the most difficult businesses in which to make a living.

Book Reviews

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

