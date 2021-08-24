MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

James Bond Is Coming To New York

There is an all-new immersive James Bond exhibition coming to NYC. 007xSPYSCAPE will arrive in September! Already there is a line up for the waitlist for tickets that go on sale August 31!

Located at 928 8th Ave, there you will find James Bond’s actual Aston Martin DB5, investigate gadgets in Q’s lab, go behind the scenes on the film production set for the explosive finale of Skyfall. Explore original artworks in Oscar®-winner Sir Ken Adam’s studio. Highlighted are never before seen images and animations, plus brand new interviews with the people who make the movie magic, 007xSPYSCAPE will appeal to fans of design and film-making as much as to James Bond fans. uses projection-mapping and larger than life installations to take you inside the magic of 007.

Tickets start at $39 for adults (13+) and $32 for children (ages 6 – 12).

Time to channel your inner Bond.

Entertainment

