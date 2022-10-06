Jamie deRoy & friends  Benefit for The Entertainment Community Fund (formally The Actors Fund) Sells Out Birdland

Front Row – Jamie deRoy, Jason Kravits, Back Row – Karen Mason, Luba Mason, Santino Fontana, Clint Holmes, Ron Abel, Ritt Henn Photo by Barry Gordon

Jamie deRoy took to the stage at Birdland telling the audience that “There’s A Party Going On”. This speciality number by Bryon Sommers, Ralph Fredericks and Barry Kleinbort started the evening out with excitement and a camaraderie that really hasn’t been felt in a very long time.

Jamies first guest was the talented Karen Mason who started her set with the Kern and Fields song “Pick yourself Up”. She then showed her musical prowess with the enchanting Marilyn and Alan Bergman and Billy Goldenberg tune “If I Close My Eyes”. Karen will be performing at 54 Below on November 1 & 2 at 7pm.

My favorite prince Santino Fontana brought back the Cheryl Hardwick and Marilyn Miller novelty piece “Making Love Alone”. This unstoppable performer then brought back the Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse heartbreaker “Who Can I Turn To”. Santino Fontana plays 54 Below, November 14, 16, & 18 at 7:00pm.

The biggest surprise of the night for me, was the muti – talented Clint Holmes, who I actually had never heard sing before. His jazz rendition of Harry Warren and Mack Gordon’s “The More I See You”, was done to perfection. Then Mr. Holmes sang a song he wrote with Bill Fayne about his parents called “1944″, that was the highlight of night. This song actually is part of a musical that Mr. Holmes is writing.

Jason Kravits was a surprise as he made up his own songs. The evening got truly fun when Clint Holmes joined him. They used the phenomenal Violinist Daisy Joplin who was in the audience. The Daisy Joplin Band will be performing right in front of the pyramids on November 4th.



Last but certainly not least was the beautiful Luba Mason swinging the Robert and Richard Sherman song from Over Here, “Don’t Shoot the Hooey to Me, Louie”. Letting the audience know we are over the worst of it, Johnny Nash’s “I Can See Clearly Now”. If you haven’t seen Ms. Mason in Los Ostros at the A.R.T./New York Theatres, until October 8th.

Jamie closed out the show with her signature song David Buskin “Jews Don’t Camp”.

Keeping the evening in musical excellence were musical director Ron Abel on piano, Ritt Henn, bass and director Barry Kleinbort.