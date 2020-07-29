On Sunday, August 2, Jamie deRoy & friends presents Creating Musical Theatre Off Broadway from the archives of Primary Stages Off-Broadway Oral History Project. Utilizing previously taped interviews with Daryl Roth, Don Scardino, Dr. Glory Van Scott, Fyvush Finkel, Gretchen Cryer and Nancy Ford, Jerry Zaks, Jo Sullivan Loesser, Joe Hardy, Maryanne De Pury, Micki Grant, Richard Foreman, Richard Maltby, Jr., Rita Gardner, Sheldon Harnick, Tom Jones and Tony Walton.

The interviews were conducted by Casey Childs and Sally Plass and edited by David Goldsmith, all of Primary Stages. The complete interviews can be found at https://www.primarystagesoffcenter.org/

Primary Stages Off-Broadway Oral History Project – Primary Stages Off Center The Off-Broadway Oral History Project by: Casey Childs. I have always had a curiosity with the people who create theatre out of pure passion and, like many artists, I have always been frustrated by the sad, ephemeral nature of producing plays.www.primarystagesoffcenter.org

Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, August 2 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at a later date.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.