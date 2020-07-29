MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Jamie deRoy & friends Presents Creating Musical Theatre Off Broadway

Jamie deRoy & friends Presents Creating Musical Theatre Off Broadway

On Sunday, August 2, Jamie deRoy & friends presents Creating Musical Theatre Off Broadway from the archives of Primary Stages Off-Broadway Oral History Project.  Utilizing previously taped interviews with Daryl Roth, Don Scardino, Dr. Glory Van Scott, Fyvush Finkel, Gretchen Cryer and Nancy Ford,  Jerry Zaks, Jo Sullivan Loesser, Joe Hardy, Maryanne De Pury, Micki Grant, Richard Foreman, Richard Maltby, Jr., Rita Gardner, Sheldon Harnick, Tom Jones and Tony Walton.

The interviews were conducted by Casey Childs and Sally Plass and edited by David Goldsmith, all of Primary Stages. The complete interviews can be found at https://www.primarystagesoffcenter.org/

Primary Stages Off-Broadway Oral History Project – Primary Stages Off Center The Off-Broadway Oral History Project by: Casey Childs. I have always had a curiosity with the people who create theatre out of pure passion and, like many artists, I have always been frustrated by the sad, ephemeral nature of producing plays.www.primarystagesoffcenter.org

Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, August 2 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at a later date. 

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

The 16th Annual Hamptons Happening – Virtual Style

WriterJuly 28, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 28, 2020
Read More

The 2020 Emmy Nominations

Suzanna BowlingJuly 28, 2020
Read More

Harry Connick, Jr Comes To The Sheen Center

Suzanna BowlingJuly 27, 2020
Read More

Get Ready For Broadway Bares

Suzanna BowlingJuly 27, 2020
Read More

Don’t Throw It Away: Personal and Community Archives and Century of Story and Song at The Town Hall

Suzanna BowlingJuly 27, 2020
Read More

What To Watch July 27th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 26, 2020
Read More
Megan Hilty

What To Watch July 26th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 25, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 25, 2020
Read More