Jamie deRoy & friends presents Gone But Not Forgotten Part 5

On Sunday February 28th at 7:30 PM, let’s remember those that made us love cabaret. Seen on this episode are in Loving Memory of:

Margaret Whiting July 22, 1924 – Jan 10, 2010)

the 64th Annual Theatre World Awards on June 10, 2008 at the Helen Hayes Theatre in New York.

Alice Playten (August 28, 1947 – June 25, 2011)

Ray Jessel (October 16, 1929 – July 17, 2015)

Celeste Holm (April 29, 1917 – July 15, 2012)

Polly Bergen (July 14, 1930 – September 20, 2014)

Eric Hansen (October 6, 1956 – March 27, 2017)

Claiborne Cary (February 17, 1932 – March 20, 2010)

Kitty Carlilse Hart September 3, 1910 – April 17, 2007)

Doreen Montalvo

Doreen Montalvo (November 15, 1963 – October 17, 2020)

The musicians on this episode include: Tex Arnold, Lanny Meyers, Ray Jessel, Larry Woodard, Rod Hausen, Eric Hansen, Frank Perowsky, David Lewis, Ron Abel and Tom Hubbard.

The particular performances were filmed over many years 1992-2017 at Caroline’s on Broadway, Metropolitan Room, Dillon’s, Laurie Beechman Theater at West Bank Café, Don’t Tell Mama and Birdland.

Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, February 28 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at later dates.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and produced and edited by Russell Bouthiller.