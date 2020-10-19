Jamie deRoy & friends Presents The More The Merrier (Duets and More)

Join Jamie deRoy & friends on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 7:30 PM. The show will air on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 on multiple dates.

This episode starts off with archival footage of the Award-winning team of Bill Weeden, David Finkle and Sally Fay singing a favorite of theirs: “Reunion Prayer”.

Chip Zien and Kerry O’Malley sing “It Takes Two” from Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. (Chip starred in the original Broadway production and Kerry in the Revival).

JQ and The Bandits– an Award-winning Doo Wop Group from the 80s and 90s, played all the cabarets and even did Levis commercials. We miss them on the cabaret scene, so it’s a great chance to see them again.

The Accidentals, an Award-winning Acapella Group comprisedof Emily Bindger, Dennis Deal, Margaret Dorn, Bill Mitchell, Marcia Pelletiere, Rosie Vallese and Jim Vincent sing Never Never Land that was recorded for Jamie’s first album on Harbinger Records, that won the 2000 MAC AWARD for Recording of the Year.

Uptown Express from The Gay Men’s Chorus (Jim Fontaine, Christopher May, David Montgomery & Steven Katz) sings Remember under the musical direction of James Followell.

Jamie deRoy and Euan Morton sing a duet of Barry Manilow’s All The Time. Euan is best known for his performance as Boy George in Taboo in both London and on Broadway. He has won a Theater World Award and was nominated for The Olivier, The Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Awards.

Well-Strung, a sexystring quartet, derives their unique blend of vocals and strings by fusing classical music with pop. They have recorded three albums and have toured extensively across America, internationally and have appeared on National TV. The group consists of Edmund Bagnell, Christopher Marchant, Trevor Wadleigh and Daniel Shevlin.

25th Anniversary Cast of Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris tribute New York Post and Back Stage columnist Bob Harrington, shortly after his untimely death from AIDS at 42 years old. Everyone sings IF WE ONLY HAVE LOVE – it’s real tear jerker! The last song is in his memory. Bob Harrington 1950-1992.

The musicians on this episode include: Ian Herman, Bill Weeden, James Followell, Lanny Meyers, Edmund Bagnell, Christopher Marchant, Daniel Shevlin, Trevor Wadleigh and Annie LeBeaux.

The performances were filmed over many years at Metropolitan Room, Steve McGraw’s, Caroline’s, Don’t Tell Mama, West Bank/Laurie Beechman Theater, Encore! and Birdland.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.