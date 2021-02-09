MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Jamie deRoy & friends Valentine’s Day Special

Jamie deRoy & friends Valentine’s Day Special

Join Jamie deRoy & friends for a special Valentine’s Day Special: More From the Archives on Sunday, February 14 at 7:30 PM

Appearing on this episode are Jamie deRoy and Taffy (The Huber Marionettes),  LaLa Brooks (The Crystals), Haley Swindal (Chicago), E. Clayton Cornelius (Ain’t Too Proud),  Grammy Award Winner Melissa Manchester and Allison Blackwell (Pretty Woman).

The episode was filmed at The Cinegrill in LA, The Metropolitan Room, Birdland and Birdland Theater and New York.

The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort and produced and edited by Russell Bouthiller.

Jamie deRoy & friends Valentine’s Day Special: More From the Archives airs on Sunday, February 14 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 later on multiple dates. 

Musicians on this episode include: Shelly Markham, Lanny Meyers, Ron Abel, Tom Hubbard and Richie Goods.  

www.jamiederoy.com

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

French Alliance Française Virtual Concert series ‘Il Parle, Elle Chante’ with Tony-nominee Melissa Errico & The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 9, 2021
Read More
Jenn Collela , Come From Away

Theatre News: Come From Away Film, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella and NY PopUp’s

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 9, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: February 9

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 9, 2021
Read More

K & K: Kea Chan & Kayla Merrow in Live Virtual Concert to Celebrate Love and Valentine’s Day

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 8, 2021
Read More

Special Valentine’s Day Event To Help The York Theater Survive Not Just a Pandemic, but a Flood.

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 8, 2021
Read More

Get Ready For Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway Starring Brian Stokes Mitchell

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 8, 2021
Read More
Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

What to Watch in The New Year: February 8

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 8, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 7, 2021
Read More
Christy Altomare

What to Watch in The New Year: February 7

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 7, 2021
Read More