Jamie deRoy & friends With Jelani Alladin and Ali Ewoldt

Tonight is a great night to tune into Jamie deRoy & friends. On December 6th Jamie deRoy’s Award Winning Variety Show Jamie deRoy & friends gather together to raise funds for The Actors Fund and the Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative. At tonights show part one of that concert with Jelani Alladin (Frozen, Hercules) who brought the house to attention with “Let It Sing” from Violet and “Beautiful City” from the film version of Godspell written by Stephen Schwartz.

Looking absolutely beautiful Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables), will bring her glorious soprano to “I Could Have Danced All Night” from My Fair Lady. That night she treated the audience to “My Love” a new song by Jason Ma and his new show Gold Mountain, which was such a treat. Now on Jamie deRoy & friends you will also be treated to this special moment.

The following week on December 14th, Stephen Schwartz presented the ASCAP Foundation Award to its winner Jason Ma, completing a serendipitous circle.

The show tonight will have

Jamie deRoy I’m Too Old To Die Young

Written By: Murray Grand

Additional Lyrics: Barry Kleinbort

Jelani Alladin Let It Sing: Written By: Jeanine Tesori & Brian Crawley

Beautiful City: Written By: Stephen Schwartz

Ali Ewoldt: I Could Have Danced All Night:  Written By: Alan Jay Lerner & Frederick Loewe

My Love: Written By:  Jason Ma

You can find Jamie deRoy & friends every other Monday at 8:00PM on MNN5: Spectrum Channel 1993, and Verizon FIOS Channel 37www.jamiederoy.com

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and produced and edited by Russell Bouthiller. Musicians: Ron Abel, piano, Ritt Henn, bass, Ray Marchica, drums. Technical Director: Robert Polanco 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

