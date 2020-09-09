Jamie deRoy’s Gone But Not Forgotten Series Remembers Henny Youngman, Harold Rand, Kaye Ballard and Anne Francine

Jamie deRoy & friends presents Gone But Not Forgotten Part 2 Part 2 on Sunday, September 13 at 7:30. Seen on this episode are: Henny Youngman (1906–1998), Harold Rand who passed away June 11, 2010, Kaye Ballard (1925-2019) and Anne Francine (1917-1999).

The performances were filmed over several years at Don’t Tell Mama and Carolines on Broadway. Musical Director/Pianist was Rod Hausen (November 6, 1951 – January 18, 2004)

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller. Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, September 13 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at later dates.