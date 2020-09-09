MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Jamie deRoy’s Gone But Not Forgotten Series Remembers Henny Youngman, Harold Rand, Kaye Ballard and Anne Francine

Jamie deRoy’s Gone But Not Forgotten Series Remembers Henny Youngman, Harold Rand, Kaye Ballard and Anne Francine

Jamie deRoy & friends presents Gone But Not Forgotten Part 2 Part 2 on Sunday, September 13 at 7:30. Seen on this episode are: Henny Youngman (1906–1998), Harold Rand who passed away June 11, 2010,  Kaye Ballard (1925-2019) and Anne Francine  (1917-1999).

The performances were filmed over several years at Don’t Tell Mama and Carolines on Broadway. Musical Director/Pianist was Rod Hausen   (November 6, 1951 – January 18, 2004)

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller. Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, September 13 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at later dates.

Related Items
Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Entertainment

Ask Bob Blume – Column #4 with special guest Ted Maier, Avalon Artists Group

Bob BlumeSeptember 10, 2020
Read More

What To Watch September 10th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 9, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2019 Warner Brothers London Studio

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 9, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 9, 2020
Read More

What To Watch September 9th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 8, 2020
Read More

My View: Jim Caruso’s Cast Party Goes Global and Lands In Australia & Palm Beach

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 8, 2020
Read More

Remembering Chadwick Boseman

WriterSeptember 8, 2020
Read More

Project Grand Slam’s Yellow Submarine

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 8, 2020
Read More

Ask Bob Blume: Column 3 – What To Do On A Self Tape Audition When You Do Not Have A Reader!

Bob BlumeSeptember 8, 2020
Read More