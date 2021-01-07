JanArtsNYC Is Back As It Goes Online

Every January in New York City, more than 45,000 performing arts leaders, artists, and enthusiasts from across the globe converge for JanArtsNYC. A partnership among independent multidisciplinary festivals, indispensable industry convenings and international marketplaces, JanArtsNYC is one of the largest and most influential gatherings of its kind.

In March 2020, the worldwide pandemic struck. Performing arts venues shut their doors. New Yorkers who have benefitted from the proximity of these events stayed home. Arts professionals from around the world cancelled their travel plans.

And yet, performing artists and the arts industry got to work behind-the-scenes. The tightening restrictions of in-person events applied pressure to reinvent the art, how to deliver it, how to bring the industry together, and how to create connection and community through it.

In 2021, JanArtsNYC goes Online, making it more accessible and global than ever and offering both free and paid events. Featuring a diverse array of world-class public performances and innovative industry gatherings, JanArtsNYC is the world’s most comprehensive platform for celebrating and experiencing the newest work by artists in theater, dance, opera, music, and performance.​

In response to the actions our nation’s capital on the afternoon of January 6, we have rescheduled our Opening Night Party to Friday, January 8 from 7-8 p.m. EST.

Doors open at 7. We recommend you log in 5 minutes in advance to create a profile and let this experience load. Access the event here.