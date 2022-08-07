Jane Krakowski joins “Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway” at The Town Hall

The Town Hall & Mark Cortale continue with the latest installment of the internationally acclaimed concert series Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway, hosted and music directed by Sirius/XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street). On Monday, September 12 at 8pm, Seth welcomes Broadway and television star Jane Krakowski.

Jane won the Tony® Award for her role in Nine and an Olivier Award for her performance in Guys and Dolls in London’s West End. On television, she co-starred in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 30 Rock, Ally McBeal, AJ and the Queen, and many others.

The format of each concert is a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s funny, insightful and revealing questions – and the music from the star’s stellar Broadway career.