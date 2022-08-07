The Town Hall & Mark Cortale continue with the latest installment of the internationally acclaimed concert series Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway, hosted and music directed by Sirius/XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street). On Monday, September 12 at 8pm, Seth welcomes Broadway and television star Jane Krakowski.
Jane Krakowski joins “Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway” at The Town Hall
Jane won the Tony® Award for her role in Nine and an Olivier Award for her performance in Guys and Dolls in London’s West End. On television, she co-starred in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 30 Rock, Ally McBeal, AJ and the Queen, and many others.
The format of each concert is a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s funny, insightful and revealing questions – and the music from the star’s stellar Broadway career.
This series is raising funds for Sandy Hook Promise. For more information, please visit: www.SandyHookPromise.org
