Jane Monheit and Daniel Glass

Jane Monheit has returned to Birdland to an enthusiastic crowd. She was backed by seasoned musicians:Michael Kanan – piano, Neal Miner – bass, Rick Montalbano – drums.

Thursday night Birdland NYC hosted the release of the Daniel Glass Trio’s recording of their new CD BAM!. The Trio features Daniel Glass – drums, Sean Hardness – guitar, Michael O’Brien – bass.



All three outstanding musicians have been on the New York music scene backing major talent for many years. This time they are in the spotlight showing off their musical brilliance. The sold out crowded turned the musical evening into a great party as they listened to some original pieces composed by each Trio member.

