MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Jane Monheit and Daniel Glass

Jane Monheit and Daniel Glass

Jane Monheit  has returned to Birdland  to an enthusiastic crowd. She was backed by seasoned musicians:Michael Kanan – piano, Neal Miner – bass, Rick Montalbano – drums.

Thursday night Birdland NYC hosted the release of the Daniel Glass Trio’s recording of their new CD  BAM!. The Trio features Daniel Glass – drums, Sean Hardness – guitar, Michael O’Brien – bass.

All three outstanding musicians have been on the New York music scene backing major talent for many years. This time they are in the spotlight showing off their musical brilliance. The sold out crowded turned the musical evening into a great party as they listened to some original pieces composed by each Trio member.
 To hear this fabulous trio click here

Related Items
Cabaret

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For May

Suzanna BowlingApril 29, 2022
Read More

My View: Anne Steele Remembers The Songs Well

Stephen SorokoffApril 25, 2022
Read More

My View: The Countess Returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below and it’s a Countess Cabaret

Stephen SorokoffApril 24, 2022
Read More

Birdland Presents Amanda McBroom Grammy Nominated Singer/Songwriter

Suzanna BowlingApril 23, 2022
Read More

My View: At The Pelican Cabaret….Jill & Rich Switzer

Stephen SorokoffApril 18, 2022
Read More

Debbie Gravitte’s Plus One With Stephen Schwartz a Magical Night To Remember Part 3

Suzanna BowlingApril 15, 2022
Read More

On The Mac Award Red Carpet

Genevieve Rafter KeddyApril 15, 2022
Read More

Debbie Gravitte’s Plus One With Stephen Schwartz a Magical Night To Remember Part 2

Suzanna BowlingApril 14, 2022
Read More

Debbie Gravitte’s Plus One With Stephen Schwartz a Magical Night To Remember

Suzanna BowlingApril 13, 2022
Read More