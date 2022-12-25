January 2023 Movies

There are lots of choices for January in film. 1/6

The Amazing Maurice, follows a goofy streetwise cat, who has the perfect money-making scam. He finds a dumb-looking kid who plays a pipe and has his very own horde of rats, who are strangely literate. Starring Hugh Laurie and Emilia Clarke



M3GAN: Is a doll powered by artificial intelligence that is meant to be a companion to children and an ally to parents. When protagonist Gemma gifts a M3GAN to her young niece, they have to face the unexpected consequences that come with the doll. Combining the genres of sci-fi and horror, M3GAN uses the trope of a terrifying doll and dangerous machine to offer a fresh perspective on the downsides of technological interventions. Starring Allison Williams and Kimberley Crossman.



The Old Way starring Nicolas Cage, The Old Way is a drama that sees the actor in the role of a gunslinger. When the son of a man he murdered returns to avenge his father’s death, the protagonist must take to violence and defend himself after losing his wife and daughter. It also stars Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Shiloh Fernandez, and Noah Le Gros in lead roles.



Women Talking: Inspired by true events, starring Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Rooney Mara

1/13



Dog Gone a Netflix Release. A young man and his father begin a desperate search to find their beloved dog Gonker on the Appalachian Trail before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story, Dog Gone is the adventure movie of the new year. Starring Rob Lowe, Johnny Berchtold and Kimberly Williams-Paisley



A Man Called Otto: Adapted from a novel titled, A Man Called Ove, A Man Called Otto features Tom Hanks as a grumpy old widower who loses all hope and wishes to end his life. However, his attempts are repeatedly hindered by his loud neighbors, which, in turn, leads to an unlikely friendship, offering him hope in life. A Man Called Otto is a comedy-drama that is also expected to be a tear-jerker.



The Devil Conspiracy finds a powerful biotech company has breakthrough technology that allows it to clone history’s most influential people. Behind this company is a cabal of Satanists who steal the shroud of Turin, putting them in possession of Jesus Christ’s DNA — the ultimate offering to the devil. Hoping to save mankind, Archangel Michael soon comes to Earth to stop the devil’s conspiracy once and for all.



House Party sees aspiring club promoters and best buds Damon (Tosin Cole) and Kevin (Jacob Latimore) are barely keeping things together. Out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their heads—and freshly fired from their low-lift jobs as house cleaners—the pair needs a huge windfall to make their problems go away.



Plane stars Gerard Butler and Mike Colte and follows a pilot, Brodie Torrance, who is forced to land his aircraft on a war-torn island after lightning strikes put his passengers at risk. However, a group of rebels on the island take some of the passengers hostage, threatening to take their lives. Faced with exceptionally trying circumstances, Torrance turns to a convicted murderer who is being transported on the plane to help him rescue the passengers and get them home safely.

1/20



Alice, Darling, Anna Kendrick stars as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers the essence of herself and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of codependency that bind her. But Simon’s vengeance is as inevitable as it is shattering – and, once unleashed, it tests Alice’s strength, her courage, and the bonds of her deep-rooted friendships.





Detective Knight: Independence: Bruce Willis stars as Detective James Knight in this final, tense chapter of the trilogy. Knight’s last-minute assignment to the Independence Day shift turns into a race to stop an unbalanced ambulance EMT from imperiling the city’s festivities. The misguided vigilante, playing cop with a stolen gun and uniform, has a bank vault full of reasons to put on his own fireworks show…one that will strike dangerously close to Knight’s home.



When You Finish Saving The World: Evelyn (Julianne Moore) has devoted herself to helping people in hard times, but she struggles to connect with her son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring internet star oblivious to the problems of the world. As Evelyn attempts to become a parent figure to an unassuming teenager she meets at her shelter, and Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant and politically conscious young woman at his high school, this emotional comedy reveals a funny and sharply perceptive portrait of a mother and son who may seem at odds but who are more alike than either would care to admit.

Left Behind: Rise Of The Antichrist. After millions of people vanish and the world falls into chaos, the only light is a charismatic leader who rises to become head of the U.N. But does he bring hope for a better future? Or is it the end of the world?



Fear. When 16-year-old Nicole Walker (Reese Witherspoon) meets 23-year-old David McCall (Mark Wahlberg) at a Seattle nightclub, she falls in love. David is exciting and charming, and despite the wide age gap, he wins over Nicole’s family — except for her workaholic father, Steven (William Petersen), who’s suspicious of David from the start. His concerns are realized when David turns out to be a violent sociopath who sees Nicole as his possession, and her family home a fortress to be invaded.



Missing From the minds behind Searching comes Missing, a thrilling roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers…and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.



The Son centers on Peter (Hugh Jackman), whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) is upended when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) appears with their son Nicholas (Zen McGrath), who is now a teenager. The young man has been missing from school for months and is troubled, distant, and angry. Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have liked his own father to have taken care of him while juggling work, his and Beth’s new son, and the offer of his dream position in Washington. However, by reaching for the past to correct its mistakes, he loses sight of how to hold onto the Nicholas in the present.

1/27



Distant is a science-fiction film about the fantastical elements like alien life and space. It follows an asteroid miner who accidentally lands on an alien planet and must keep himself alive amidst attacks from strange creatures. Further, he has to survive despite a lack of oxygen and overcome other hurdles to find the only other known survivor to get away from the planet. Stars Zachary Quinto and Naomi Scott

Maybe I Do: Michelle and Allen have reached the point in their relationship to consider wedding bells and decide it’s time to introduce their parents to each other. But to everyone’s surprise, the parents know each other far too well – intimately well! Starring Diane Keaton, Emma Roberts, Susan Sarandon and Richard Gere.

Shotgun Wedding AmazonDarcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first.



You People Netflix A new couple (Jonah Hill, Lauren London) fall in love and find themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families (Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny) clashing cultures, in this comedy from Kenya Barris.