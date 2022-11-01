Japan’s Love Affair with Gaming

Japan should possibly earn the accolade as the home of gaming because global smash hits like Super Mario, Pokémon and Sonic were all created by firms in Japan. Their culture and influence also show up in games like DragonBall Z and Tekken. They are certainly a key component of the success of the video game industry, and video games and online gaming are very popular with Japanese players. They have access to a wide range of games, from the old school gaming arcades to Japanese casinos with best no-deposit bonuses.

It Started in the 70s

The first games to emerge from Japan were Astro race, which was developed in 1973, followed by the cult hit space invaders in 1978. They became synonymous with arcade games, and they are still widely enjoyed over there. After this, we saw Donkey Kong and Pacman, which sparked the development of the Nintendo entertainment system during the early 80s alongside the Sega SG–1000. In 1998 Sega Genesis was developed, and then in 1990, Japan was responsible for the introduction of the Super Nintendo. In 1994 Sega Saturn and Sony PlayStation were both released.

Worldwide Contribution

The first booming era for the Japanese gaming market was around 2002, when it was estimated that 50% of all revenue from gaming markets across the world could be attributed to Japan. However, things did not stay completely stable by 2010; they only contributed 40% of the revenue, and this was put down to both the economy being in recession and the fact that Japanese audiences had quite different tastes to those in the West. They gradually fell behind for the next five years, and games were taking a long time to reach fruition from the developers, as well as consoles, failing to appeal to global audiences. It was finally decided that the only way for them to catch up would be to incorporate a more western feel into their work.

Recovery Began

Thankfully in 2016, recovery began. This was due to Pokémon GO being released, which was, of course, an immediate global smash hit. It also meant that there was a retro interest in previous incarnations of Pokémon such as Sun and Moon. During this time, Japan also created World of Final Fantasy and Apocalypse, both of which proved to be hugely successful in the west. They released Persona 5, Yakuza 0, and Gravity Rush 2 in 2017, all of which received winning awards and critical Acclaim. Then in 2018, Monster Hunter: World was also brought to market, and this was a revelation that impressed and amazed fans of gaming all over the world, selling over 13 million copies in its first year.

Japan Will Remain Influential