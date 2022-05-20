Jaquel Spivey Out Sick …. Why is Nobody Really Talking About This?

On All That Chat johnny242 posted: Went to the matinee yesterday (5/18/2022) Twenty five minutes into the show at the beginning of a new scene an announcement was made that there will be a brief pause & the show would resume shortly. Twenty minutes later JAQUEL SPIVEY’s understudy KYLE RAMAR FREEMAN came on stage, continued in the role of Usher and was BRILLIANT. Hope that all is well with Jaquel. Greatful to have seen both amazing performers.
On Twitter: Thomas Lee @Artseminator Who went on for #JaquelSpivey at today’s matinee of @StrangeLoopBway? It was about 15 minutes in and I didn’t catch the understudy’s name when they made an announcement (two are listed in the Playbill). He and the show were fabulous. (Get well soon, Jaquel!)
Edit: there was a stoppage and Kyle will be coming in as Usher. I hope Jaquel is doing all right.
Also wondering this! Saw on BroadwayWorld that Jaquel was out Friday/Saturday. I went last night and saw Kyle (who is great!!).
On Broadway World Chat Tjlovesmusicals posted: Jaquel out mid show
Jaquel posted on Instagram he had gotten sick mid-show, now this is gone.
Now this is A Strange Loop!
