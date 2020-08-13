Jason Alexander, Patti LuPone, Santino Fontana and Michael McKean star in Judgment Day, Benefitting Barrington Stage and Actors Fund

An online reading of the new play, Judgment Day, written by Rob Ulin (“Roseanne,” Hulu’s “Ramy”), directed by Matthew Penn (“Law & Order,” “Orange Is the New Black,” BSC’s Typhoid Mary, 10×10 New Play Festival) and starring Tony Award winners Jason Alexander, Patti LuPone, Santino Fontana and Grammy Award winner Michael McKean, will benefit Pittsfield, MA’s Barrington Stage Company and The Actors Fund, it was announced today.

The reading of Judgment Day will premiere on Saturday, August 22 at 7:30 pm and will be available for viewing for a limited period of 96 hours only through Tuesday, August 25.

In Judgment Day, Sammy Campo, a deeply corrupt, morally bankrupt lawyer (Jason Alexander), has a near-death experience in which he encounters a terrifying angel (Patti LuPone) who threatens him with eternal damnation. In a desperate attempt to redeem himself, Sammy teams with a Catholic priest (Santino Fontana), who is having his own crisis of faith as he struggles against Church authority (a monsignor played by Michael McKean). Together Sammy and the priest debate the timeless questions of Western philosophy – “morality,” “faith,” and “Are people any damn good?” – as they form an unlikely bond in this irreverent comedy.



“Judgment Day is the perfect panacea for today’s world – a smart, funny play with a brilliant cast; the play gives us an opportunity to laugh out loud – something we’ve had little opportunity to do recently,” commented Julianne Boyd, Founder/Artistic Director of Barrington Stage Company.

The cast also features Loretta Devine (Della), Josh Johnston (Doctor), Bianca LaVerne Jones(Principal), Julian Emile Lerner (Casper), Justina Machado (Tracy), Carol Mansell (Edna), Michael Mastro (Jackson) and Elizabeth Stanley (Chandra).



Access to the show is available with a donation of $35 or more and can be ordered by visiting www.BarringtonStageCo.org/JudgmentDay.