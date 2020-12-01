MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Jazz at Lincoln Center Premieres Virtual Concert Big Band Holidays

Holiday celebrations have been a seasonal tradition at Jazz at Lincoln Center since December 1989 and this year we are keeping the magic of the holiday season alive with a the premiere of a one-of-a-kind virtual concert event, Big Band Holidays on Saturday, December 19 at 7:00p.m. EST. This year’s new virtual presentation will combine new performances recorded at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, virtual at-home recordings, and highlights from historical Big Band Holidays holiday concerts. The show will feature the world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and the finest names in vocal jazz including Rubén Blades, Catherine Russell, Kurt Elling, and Ashley Pezzotti exploring the canon of holiday standards as well as favorites including “Winter Wonderland,” “‘Zat You, Santa Claus?,” ‘Nutcracker Suite, Mvt. III,” “Little Drummer Boy”, and much more.

Showtime:

Premieres Saturday, December 19 at 7:00p.m. EST.

Ticket holders will have on-demand access to the concert through Sunday, December 27 at 3:00a.m. EST.

Tickets:

$25 for nonmembers

Discounted tickets are available for Jazz at Lincoln Center members:
Chairman’s Circle, Board, and Select Donors: Free
Patrons program and upper level Rhythm Club: $12.50
Friends of Jazz and Lower Level Rhythm Club: $20.00
Jazz at Lincoln Center Subscribers: $20.00

For more info here.

