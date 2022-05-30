MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Jazz in Times Square

Jazz in Times Square

Jazz in Times Square Concert Series continues with Jeremy Bosch. This Puerto Rican musician/composer/producer has studied at the Escuela Libre de Música de PR and Berklee College of Music. In 2015, he became the new lead singer for the award-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra, and in 2019 he launched his first solo album.

Join Thursdays at 5pm, at the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets

2022 Schedule

June 2
Jeremy Bosch Sextet

June 9
Immigrantet featuring Juan Diego Villalobos, Nicola Caminiti, Hamish Smith and Timothy Angulo

June 16
Josanne Francis

