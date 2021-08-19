Jazz in Times Square With The Sarah Hanahan Trio

Today, August 19, at the Thursdays at 6pm, at the Broadway Plaza between 43rd and 44th Streets, Jazz in Times Square continues with the Sarah Hanahan Trio.

Sarah Hanahan is an up-and-coming jazz saxophonist in New York City and is currently pursuing her Masters Degree in Jazz performance at The Juilliard School. Now a resident of New York City but originally from Marlborough, Massachusetts, Sarah grew up listening to a wide variety of music, but always had a special love for jazz. In 2015, Sarah was awarded a full scholarship to study jazz performance at the Jackie McLean Institute of Jazz within the Hartt School of Music (University of Hartford). Her college professors include well-known jazz saxophone performers Javon Jackson and Abraham Burton.

In the fall of 2020, Sarah started pursing her Masters Degree at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City. She is focusing on Jazz performance and is studying with some of the best musicians in the business including Bruce Williams, Ron Blake, Kenny Washington, Marc Cary and others. Recently Sarah has been working with Sherrie Maricle and the Diva Jazz Orchestra playing second alto and touring nationwide. She has also been working with Jason Moran as part of a collaboration with the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. Sarah lives in NYC and is focusing on her Trio, SH Trio, experimenting with new compositions of hers. She can also be found playing at various clubs in the city including Birdland, Smalls Jazz Club, Dizzy’s Club and others with the likes of Nat Reeves, Steve Davis, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Marcus Printup, Barry Stephenson, and many other incredible musicians!