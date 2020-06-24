JazzVoice.org Masterclass Series With Vocalist Cyrille Aimée

Cyrille Aimée is a French jazz singer.She won the Montreux Jazz Festival Competition in 2007, was a finalist in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition in 2010, and won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition in 2012.

Her 2019 album Move On featured cover versions of songs by Stephen Sondheim. The album received praise from Sondheim himself, and one of its songs was nominated for a Grammy Award.

