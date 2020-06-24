MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Music

JazzVoice.org Masterclass Series With Vocalist Cyrille Aimée

JazzVoice.org Masterclass Series With Vocalist Cyrille Aimée

Cyrille Aimée is a French jazz singer.She won the Montreux Jazz Festival Competition in 2007, was a finalist in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition in 2010, and won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition in 2012.

Her 2019 album Move On featured cover versions of songs by Stephen Sondheim. The album received praise from Sondheim himself, and one of its songs was nominated for a Grammy Award.

To join the class, visit www.jazzvoice.org.  Become a Subscriber Member for $15/month, then sign up for Cyrille’s class.

Cyrille will work with three Subscriber Members on their songs, helping them go deeper into their authentic sound and working on improvisation in scat vocals and within the lyric. Questions will be addressed throughout the session. If you would like to apply to sing in this session, please email jazzvoice.org@gmail.com with links to an audio or video sample.

Related Items
Music

Related Items

More in Music

The Collection Of Steve Martin Goes Up For Auction

Suzanna BowlingJune 24, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 24, 2020
Read More
Vanessa Williams

What To Watch June 24th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJune 23, 2020
Read More

Round Five For Songwriters in Mufti!

Suzanna BowlingJune 22, 2020
Read More

What To Watch June 22nd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJune 21, 2020
Read More

Father’s Day Playlist, Happy Father’s Day!

Suzanna BowlingJune 21, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 21, 2020
Read More
Jessie Mueller

What To Watch June 21st To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJune 20, 2020
Read More

Tune Into Steppin Forward Virtually to Celebrate the Music of the Legendary Neil Sedaka

Suzanna BowlingJune 20, 2020
Read More