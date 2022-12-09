Jean Shafiroff Celebrates Art Basel Miami 2022 with The “Art of Style” at Hotel Croydon

Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff hosted the Celebrating the Art of Style reception at the Hotel Croydon in Miami Beach, FL to celebrate Art Basel Miami 2022. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres were served as guests, celebrities, and art enthusiasts converged on the South Beach hot spot in celebration of one of the biggest art events of the year. Leading galleries from five continents exhibited significant works by masters of modern and contemporary art, as well as a new generation of emerging stars, at this year’s Art Basel show.

Notable attendees at the reception held at the Hotel Croydon included Lucia Hwong Gordon, Nicole Noonan, Steven Knobel, Pamela Morgan, Pamela O’Connor, Ivan Linn, Madison Sheffer, Austin Wright , Cagri Kanver, Suleyman Kosif, Linjie Deng, Paul Keongs, Sandy Gluck, Wendy Federman, Lisa Pinto, Maria van Vlodrop, Francis Tan, Vincent Tam, Jason T. Busch, John Arundel, Preston Willis.