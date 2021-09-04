MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Jelani Remy Makes Us Proud at Feinstein’s/ 54 Below

Jelani Remy Makes Us Proud at Feinstein’s/ 54 Below

Broadway theater lovers are alternately holding their breath and sighing with relief at the thought of The Great White Way reopening. Meanwhile, smaller venues are getting back on their feet as well. One of my favorites is Feinstein’s/ 54 Below, where Broadway performers regularly get up close and personal with their fans.  

It’s hard to believe that it has been over eighteen months since my last visit there. So I was happy to be welcomed back to its warm, beautiful confines last Friday night by the talented Jelani Remy. 

Remy will be back on Broadway when the Temptations musical, “Ain’t Too Proud,” reopens on October 16.  Last Friday night, he shared his personal journey, and his passion for performance, with a room full of enthusiastic visitors, friends, and family. 

He opened his show with a witty parody of “This is The Moment” from “Jeckyl and Hyde,” in which he joked, “This is my moment….here with me tonight…. most of them white!”  Both his mother and his Carribean cousins were also in attendance, allowing him to make the evening a very personal one.  

After explaining how his father tried to steer him into sports, he sang a heartfelt rendition of “I’m Not My Fathers’s Son” from “Kinky Boots”.  Fortunately, his family eventually recognized and supported his passion for theater.  

He shared his love of divas, and his enjoyment of transforming into anyone he chooses in the theater, by performing “Roxy” from  “Chicago” as “Jelani.”  He then donned a blonde wig and a New Jersey accent to channel Audrey from “Little Shop of Horrors,” singing the ever hopeful standard, “Somewhere that’s Green.”  

Mr. Remy was unabashedly enthusiastic about his love of girl bands.  He shared that admiration  by performing “Say You’ll Be There” as recorded by the Spice Girls, and “Secret Love Song” as recorded by Little Mix. He then segued into “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” to get the room jammin’ again.

He was at his best when he could let loose his soaring falsetto. Sometimes that was slow and lyrical, as when he sang “Bring Him Home” from “Les Miz.”  But then he rocked the house with a version of “Thinking Out Loud” inspired by the Soka music of his native Carribean culture.  

He was good at tugging our heartstrings, too, with songs of romantic longing, like “Fifty Percent” from “Ballroom” or personal aspiration in “Proud of Your Boy” from 

“Aladdin”, which he sang straight out to his beaming mom.    

Remy’s set was pretty loose and casual, befitting an intimate evening which felt like being in his living room. So when he offered to have some volunteer come up from the audience to sing with him, I expected an enthusiastic amateur. Turns out we were set up, as he brought up another talented Broadway performer, Thayne Jasperson, currently in rehearsal to re-open “Hamilton,” to do two very nice medleys with him which they had prepared.  One was the classic mash up of “Get Happy” and “Happy Days are Here Again”.  The other was a far less common mix of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “The  Rainbow Connection.”

He closed the evening with an encore of “Just My Imagination” which had us all singing along.  I’m so glad it’s not just my imagination that Broadway, and Broadway performers like Jelani Remy, are back onstage sharing their talents with us again. 

Related Items
Cabaret

Jeffery Lyle Segal is a multifaceted theater artist who has worn many professional hats. He started as a musical theater performer in his teens. He attended Stanford U., Northwestern University, and SUNY at Binghamton to study acting, directing and dramatic literature. He also wrote theater reviews for The Stanford Daily and was Arts Editor of WNUR Radio at Northwestern. After college, he is proud to have been the first full time Executive Director of Chicago’s acclaimed Steppenwolf Theater Company. He left them to work as a theater actor and director. His special effects makeup skills got him into the movies, working on the seminal cult horror film, Re-Animator.He also did casting for several important Chicago projects, sometimes wearing both production hats, as he did on Chicago’s most famous independent movie, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer. While living in Los Angeles, he joined the Academy for New Musical Theater, where he developed two book musicals as a composer, lyricist and librettist, Down to Earth Girl (formerly I Come for Love, NYMF 2008), and Scandalous Behavior! (York Developmental Reading Series 2010). He wrote, produced and performed his song “Forever Mine” as the end title theme of the horror film, Trapped! He also has written songs for his performances in cabaret over the years, and the time he spent pursuing country music in Nashville. Most recently he created a musical revue, Mating the Musical, for the Chicago Musical Theater Festival 2016. In NYC, he has attended the BMI musical theater writers’ workshop, and the Commercial Theater Institute 14 week producer program. He is currently creating a company to develop new musicals online. He still keeps up his makeup chops, working with top doctors in NYC and Chicago as one of the country’s most highly regarded permanent cosmetic artists (www.bestpermanentmakeup.com) and as a member of Chicago local IATSE 476. www.jefferylylesegal.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Seasons of Love with Anthony Rapp at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Jeffery Lyle SegalSeptember 4, 2021
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For September

Suzanna BowlingAugust 30, 2021
Read More

Barrington Stage Company  Announces Streaming Details For Aaron Tveit Live! In Concert

Suzanna BowlingAugust 27, 2021
Read More

Charlie Romo Brings Back Days Gone By

Magda KatzAugust 26, 2021
Read More

My View: A Knock Out Performance For This Year’s Cabaret Convention

Stephen SorokoffAugust 20, 2021
Read More

This Is The Time: A Benefit Concert Featuring The Stars Of Tomorrow

G. H. HARDINGAugust 18, 2021
Read More

My View: Ann Hampton Callaway Should Bring Her “Broadway Classics” to Broadway

Stephen SorokoffAugust 14, 2021
Read More

No Need To Leave Your Home Norbert Leo Butz and Jay Armstrong Johnson Are Streaming Live

Suzanna BowlingAugust 14, 2021
Read More

My View: We Noticed!

Stephen SorokoffAugust 13, 2021
Read More