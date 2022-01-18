Jennifer Nettle and Sara Bareilles Headline Girls With Impact’s International Women’s Day Benefit Concert

A powerful trio of performances from Nkeki Obi-Melekwe of

Broadway’s smash hit TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Grammy Award Winner Jennifer Nettles, and Grammy Award winner, songwriter and actor Sara Bareilles were announced today as headliners for the 2nd Annual International Women’s Day Benefit Concert.

The March 8th event raises funds to train 1 million under-resourced young women through Girls With Impact’s business and leadership academy. The event is presented by SheaMoisture and produced by Live Nation along with the nonprofit Girls With Impact.

Reflecting on the challenges she faced, Tina Turner is proud to have TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, headlining the evening, noting, “My musical, led by the glorious Nkeki, is a celebration of women at the top of their game, onstage and off. I always had to fend for myself to survive and overcome adversity. Working against the odds and succeeding is where I find pride and joy.

“This musical is my story,” Ms. Turner continued, “but it was created for the stage by the strength of women including our playwright, director and producer. Girls With Impact is empowering girls like me to forge their own path. That is the power of this program and why I am proud for my musical to support it. We need our girls center stage.”

Girls With Impact CEO Jennifer Openshaw, a one-time motel maid turned Silicon Valley entrepreneur, said, “These performers – both personally and professionally – know through grit, talent and passion – what it means to succeed. For this International Women’s Day, they are all paying it forward, helping the generations to follow through scholarships that will change their future careers.”

Sara Bareilles and Jennifer Nettles will each be making 500 Girls With Impact Scholarships possible to under-resourced young women in their home regions of Eureka, California and South Georgia, respectively, helping equip the next generation with the confidence and skills to become tomorrow’s leaders.

Ali Harnell, president of Live Nation Women, said “Live Nation is proud to play a role in using the platform of live music to help empower the next generation of female leaders in the world, especially during Women’s History Month.”

This year’s event will also recognize top leaders in business, philanthropy and public service for their contributions in advancing women.

GenZ CEOs – graduates of Girls With Impact – will take part by introducing the performers and special guests.

Harnell added, “This is a performance – in an intimate setting — not to be missed.”

Girls With Impact, a 501c3, is the nation’s only live online business and leadership program for young women 14-24. Featured in the New York Times, the 10-week, after-school “mini-MBA” moves women from ideation to a business plan and venture pitch, driving improvements in confidence, leadership, college readiness and professional skills for success. Visit www.girlswithimpact.org. Watch our sizzle reel.

Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall and produced in association with Tina Turner, this new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity. For more information visit www.TinaOnBroadway.com.

Girls With Impact’s International Women’s Day Benefit Concert: Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd Street, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 8pm – 9:30pm