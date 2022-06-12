Jennifer Simard says Dreams Do Come True at Sardi’s

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Jennifer Simard was appropriately honored with her caricature at Sardi’s on Friday, June 10th, two days before the 75th Tony Awards, where she is nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her wonderful performance in the Tony nominated revival of Company. Max Klimavicius presented her with this well-deserved honor.

Dreams Do Come True

Among those attending this celebration of her career were her current costars of Company as well as many of her previous costars and friends.

Company cast

Tony winner and current Bobbie in Company, Katrina Lenk, was thrilled to be with Jennifer who plays Sarah in the revival.

Katrina and Jenn

Katrina and Jenn

Jenn and Mo

Mo Rocca, who she performed with in her debut Broadway show, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was smiling broadly.

Jenn and Sally

Jennifer also played the role in the US National Tour of Spelling Bee prior to her taking the role on Broadway. Sally Wilfert was also on the tour.

Chris Seiber who is currently playing her husband on Broadway in Company also performed with her in Shrek, The Musical as Sir Farquaad while she played multiple roles including Queen Lillian.

Her performance as Sister Mary Downy in Seth Rudetsky’s Disaster! earned her first Tony nomination.

Jennifer’s first New York performance was in the long running Off Broadway show I Love You, You’re, Perfect, Now Change where she found love. She was nominated for her first Drama Desk Award and met her husband, Brad Robertson.

Joe and Jenn

Joe DiPietro who wrote her role in I Love You, You’re, Perfect Now Change as well as The Thing About Men was there as he was in the beginning. She was nominated for Drama Desk Awards for both performances.

Signing

Danny and Jenn

Tony winner, Danny Burstein, has been on the Law & Order franchise over a dozen times and Jennifer has had her time on the show as well.

Jenn and Donna

Jennifer played Ernestina in the revival of Hello Dolly! and Donna “Dolly” Murphy came to celebrate and say Hello Jennifer!

It was an exciting day full of love for this wonderful talent. As she inscribed on her caricature Dreams DO Come True.

Matt, Seth, Danny and Mo

Jenn and Doug

Her first look

Broadway

