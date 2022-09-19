MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Jeremy Jordan and Age of Madness w/ OXFLOYD

Jeremy Jordan and Age of Madness w/ OXFLOYD

On September 25th at 7:00pm at Sony Hall see what film, TV and Broadway actor Jeremy Jordan was up to during COVID.


With some time on his hands, Jordan and a few of his super talented friends got together and casually decided to make themselves into rock stars. Age of Madness was born as they decided to create something different, a sound that evoked both nostalgia and a sense of something brand new. Grounded by a pounding drum beat, elevated by mind-melting guitar melodies and sent skyward by a bold, sweeping violin, every song is a unique story, crafted with vocal and lyrical precision. They call themselves Age of Madness as a testimony to both where we came from and where we stand in today’s bitterly divided world. Things may get loud. On the 25th they will debut their brand new band.

Get tickets now here.

On this same bill OXFLOYD’s who’s debut single “FALLING,” has audiences thrilled by the pure rock feels: anthemic hooks, distorted guitars and hard-hitting crashes. Digging deeper however, the subtle sonics of the single and the 21-year-old’s vocal performance reveal something much different; a psychotic, and almost hypnotizing blend of classic rock and cloud rap, and a story told through the lens of someone who is slowly consumed by their inner demons.

Born in Athens, Greece, moving to Cleveland, Ohio when he was 8 years old and later on in New York at around 13, OXFLOYD has been bouncing between the US and Greece throughout his entire life. Raised by parents who were both musicians, the combination of his various influences into a distinct sound was inevitable. “My dad would put me to sleep with Beatles songs, and my mom would dance around the house jamming Madonna, so I guess it makes sense that I came out the way I did,” he explains.

“I started experimenting with music when I first discovered GarageBand,” he continues. “I must’ve been around 12, my dad had given me his old MacBook and I remember making covers of songs I liked with my guitar and the microphone on my headphones. Sounded terrible, but it was a start.” OXFLOYD would go on to perform as a guitarist and singer on multiple bands throughout his teenage years, landing slots at various school festivals and events around Greece.

The full realization of his sound came a little later, however: “I had to go through obsessing over multiple genres of music before I ended up finding my own identity. OXFLOYD is imperfect, gritty, fun, dark, emotional, and most important of all, REAL. It’s not trying to be something it isn’t; that’s the best way I would describe my sound as an artist.”

Growing up to the likes of Muse, The White Stripes, The Beatles and Led Zeppelin, and later on coming to love artists such as Royal Blood, Grandson, Ghostemane and The Weeknd, OXFLOYD’s musical taste undoubtedly is diverse. Bringing together past and present, he is the sole architect of his project, having meticulously crafted a sound that is as hard to categorize as it is ever-changing and evolving. “I want my music to make people feel ALIVE! Happy, sad, angry, in love, rebellious! I just wanna make people feel. Doesn’t have to be something specific, I want each listener to have their own personal experience when jamming to my tracks, it’s something I live and breathe for as a creator.”

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Theatre News: The Phantom of the Opera, Some Like It Hot, Cinderella and What Is Where

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 18, 2022
Read More

BroadwayCon Announces 2023 Dates and Location

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 16, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Harmony, Merrily We Roll Along, Take Me Out, Into The Woods and Little Shop of Horrors

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 15, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: The Music Man, Hadestown, Funny Girl, Almost Famous The Musical and Cost of Living

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 14, 2022
Read More

Meet the Cast of Roundabout’s World Premiere You Will Get Sick

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 14, 2022
Read More

The Cort Theatre Is Now Officially The James Earl Jones Theatre

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 13, 2022
Read More

Early Bidding Is Open For The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 13, 2022
Read More

Lea Michele Gets Her Dream Role Then Gets COVID

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 11, 2022
Read More

Rockers On Broadway: She Rocks Announces Additional Performers

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 10, 2022
Read More