Jeremy Scheck Creates Colorful Cooking Moments at Launch of Newell Creative Kitchen

This was a spicy moment in the culinary world.

TikTok cooking sensation Jeremy Scheck appeared in Hoboken to honor the launch of the Newell Creative Kitchen. At the company’s first multi-purpose, brick-and-mortar kitchen space the young chef delighted guests with the in-person prep and serving of some of his hot recipes.

Demonstrating his delicious and easy to follow recipes, attendees at the event got to sample hacks packed with fresh farmer’s market produce. With springtime upon us and farmer’s markets popping up across the country, Newell partnered with Jeremy to whip up an All The Veggies Pasta Primavera and Farmer’s Market Hummus.

The versatile space in New Jersey just a hop and skip from Manhattan caters to virtual and in-person events and serves as a hub for content creation and kitchen inspiration, connecting people with the latest food and kitchen trends. Newell Creative Kitchen provides an avenue to showcase the latest innovations from Newell Brands’ family of leading home and kitchen brands including Rubbermaid, Ball, Calphalon, FoodSaver, Sistema, CrockPot, and Mr. Coffee.

From the moment you walk through the doors you are welcomed with a glorious and warm feeling that reminds you of your home kitchen. Jeremy embraced the moment and beautiful vibes fully. It was simply a perfect way to honor the new season of spring in such a divine space.

Conceptualized by global design and architecture firm Perkins & Will and constructed in partnership with Schimenti Construction Company, the Newell Creative Kitchen caters to an intimate audience setting and is equipped with a pristine pantry organized and stocked with the latest innovations from Newell Brands, a flexible meeting area, and an outdoor patio. It is packed with integrated production elements including reclaimed sound-rated ceilings, multi-layered lighting, and complex audio-visual equipment, optimal for content creation.

The newly renovated 5,000 sq. ft. space is part of a freestanding 19th century building, steps from the Hudson River and can host up to 40 people. As a long-standing part of the New Jersey community, Newell Brands looks forward to opening the space to the Hoboken community and local organizations.

Content produced from the Newell Creative Kitchen can be found on the website, YouTube channel or by starting to follow the hashtag #NewellKitchen on Instagram and TikTok.

Visit www.newellcreativekitchen.com for more information.

